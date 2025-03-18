A390: Alpine’s sport fastback put to the test in polar conditions

Alpine’s engineering teams enter the home stretch of the development of the future A390 during cold weather tests at the Arctic Circle (Sweden).

The Alpine Active Torque Vectoring and the A390’s latest technologies are undergoing final validation before its launch.

The first Alpine sport fastback will be revealed on 27 May 2025 in Dieppe, in conjunction with the brand’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

“We are in Lapland, in the north of Sweden, to finalise the development in extreme conditions of the future A390, the second vehicle of the Alpine’s Dream Garage. On this jewel of technology and design, our engineers had to apply all their expertise and passion to achieve the unthinkable: to give a 5-seater Sport Fastback the performance, agility and driving pleasure of our iconic A110. The result is thrilling, and the most daring will be able to experience the exhilaration of driving on frozen lakes while looking out of the side windows!” Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine.

A390: ALPINE CONTINUES THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FUTURE 100% ELECTRIC SPORT FASTBACK IN SWEDISH LAPLAND

Alpine engineering is central to the development of all the brand’s models. The A390 is no exception and is undergoing the final tests before its launch in a few months to fine-tune the technologies that will make it the brand’s next flagship model. These extreme climatic conditions make it possible to ensure the excellence of the future production model in terms of durability and reliability by reproducing conditions equivalent to five years of accelerated use.

With temperatures reaching -40°, tests on snowy roads or frozen lakes are necessary for the development teams to validate performance. Severely tested to ensure an exhilarating experience for future A390 owners, the aim is to achieve the performance level and agility expected of an Alpine, while remaining accessible and progressive to adapt to the level of the driver, with a level of repeatability that is essential when it comes to an electric vehicle and a critical development point for Alpine engineering.

Particular attention is paid to dynamic performance, which is key in developing any Alpine vehicle. Lapland is the perfect proving ground for testing the technologies that equip the A390, such as the 3 electric motor drive system and the A390’s 5 driving modes, including the new “Track Mode” and Alpine Active Torque Vectoring. These tests in actual conditions are an opportunity for future buyers of this model to experience the physical sensation of driving in extreme conditions and thus refine all the settings and interactions of the various systems to ensure an exceptional feel and road handling.

Numerous features are also scrutinised, such as the heating, demisting, and defrosting quality, as well as the ESC (Electronic Stability Control) on snow. There are so many points that it is not possible to replicate perfectly in warmer conditions, which testing in extreme cold in actual conditions can only validate.

THE ONE-OF-A-KIND ALPINE A390 IS A TRUE 5-SEATER SPORTSCAR

Thanks to its duality as a sports car and a full-fledged 5-seater and its cutting-edge performance and technology, the Alpine A390, the brand’s first sport fastback, will enjoy a unique positioning in today’s automotive market.

The prototype is presented for the first time in its final bodywork and confirms its dimensions (length: 4,615 mm, height: 1,532 mm, width: 1,885 mm), offering occupants plenty of room.

The A390 is genuinely emotive and has been designed for daily use while also being capable of transforming into a genuine sports car. The Alpine A390 features a unique and definitive lighting signature inspired by the A390_β show car. This distinctive lighting signature is a continuation of that of Alpenglow. Beneath the front light strip, a cluster of illuminated triangles called ‘Cosmic Dust’ evokes the image of a comet piercing the atmosphere. Lastly, the light strip at the front, which seems to slice through the air like a blade, exudes lightness.

The camouflage of the A390 reveals aerodynamic elements that appear to pass through the arctic cold. At the front, a bonnet blade improves airflow over the top of the vehicle while conferring a unique and modern style. The micro-perforated grille optimally guides the air, while the large side scoops create a curtain of air to accelerate the natural flow.

The more discreet rear end, which only hints at a rear spoiler for now, retains its lighting signature for its official presentation this spring.

The only secret revealed about the interior design of the A390 is its sporty Nappa leather steering wheel with a flattened centre, evoking the brand’s involvement in motorsport. Also borrowed from the steering wheels of the Alpine Formula 1 car, three controls: OV (Overtake), RCH (Recharge) and Drive modes with direct access, with the appearance of a new driving mode, ‘Track’, dedicated to more sporting endeavours.

This second vehicle from the Alpine Dream Garage promises an inspiring and dynamic driving experience, true to Alpine’s DNA, with a chassis combining a feeling of lightness and agility. With a level of acceleration equivalent to that of the A110 R and ever-sharp cornering performance, this new model has all the sports car attributes and can seat up to 5 passengers.

THE ALPINE A390: A WEALTH OF FRENCH SAVOIR-FAIRE

With the A390, Alpine showcases French savoir-faire more than ever. A pure tricolour product designed in France by the Alpine teams, the A390 will be produced at the Dieppe factory, the brand’s historic headquarters, while the Renault factory in Cléon will produce the three engines.

Alpine’s partnerships around the A390 also reflect this desire to showcase French savoir-faire. Devialet will equip the A390 with a premium audio system. As for tyres, Michelin will supply specific tyres for the future production A390s with specific A39 branding.

Alpine’s first 100% electric sport fastback, the A390, will be presented on 27 May 2025 in Dieppe (France) in conjunction with the brand’s 70th anniversary celebrations.