Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles expands all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo range

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles adds 59kWh battery variant to hugely-popular ID. Buzz Cargo range

Prices for new entry model start at £35,960 On the Road 1 with order books now open

More compact 59kWh battery provides an impressive WLTP range of up to 200 miles 2

Same impressive 3.9m3 cargo capacity as rest of ID. Buzz Cargo line-up

Milton Keynes, UK, 5 March, 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is increasing the number of all-electric van options available with the introduction of a new entry-level ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce 59kWh. Alongside 4Motion all-wheel drive versions, this latest addition to the brand’s award-winning all-electric van line-up means there is now an ID. Buzz Cargo for every operator.

Priced from just £35,9601, the ID. Buzz Cargo 59kWh is available to order from 5 March, with customer deliveries expected to start in late spring 2025.

Featuring a more compact 59kWh lithium-ion battery, this new entry point to the range features an impressive WLTP range of 200 miles2, while delivering the same exceptional load capacity and payload as the rest of the ID. Buzz Cargo line-up. Capable of rapid charging at up to 165kW, the battery can be charged from 5 to 80% in as little as 30 minutes.3

As with other ID. Buzz Cargo models, the 59kWh has an overall cargo volume of up to 3.9m3 and can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded widthways. Thanks to its powerful, rear-mounted 170PS motor, it has a generous payload of 692kg and can tow up to 1,000kg.

Available exclusively in well-equipped Commerce trim, the new addition is packed with desirable features, including LED headlights, three front seats with heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB-C ports.

To celebrate order books opening, until 31 March 2025, the new entry-level ID. Buzz Cargo 59kWh is available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP), benefiting from a 4.9% APR Representative and £2,500 finance deposit contribution from Volkswagen Financial Services4.

In addition, customers will benefit from Volkswagen Group’s partnership with energy experts, OVO, and its market-leading ‘Charge Anytime’ add-on, which enables vehicle charging for just 7p/kWh5 at home at any time of the day or night. When Volkswagen Group customers sign up to OVO, they will also receive up to 30,000 free miles5, this would be structured as 10,000 free miles at point of switch followed by 10,000 free miles on their contract anniversary for two years.

The ID. Buzz Cargo 59kWh is open for orders from 5 March, with full details available at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk

The full ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce specification includes:

18-inch black steel wheels with silver wheel trim

LED headlights with LED rear combination lights

Power adjustable and heated door mirrors

Heat reflecting glass

Sliding rear door on the left and right

Three seats – driver’s seat and two seater front passenger bench seat

Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 12.9-inch colour touchscreen

App-Connect including App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two USB-C ports in dashboard and two USB-C charging sockets in front

1-zone Climatronic with enhanced air filter and stationary air conditioning

Keyless Advance with SAFELOCK

Heated front seats

Multifunction steering wheel with touch control

Fixed bulkhead

Wooden floor covering in load compartment

LED load compartment lighting

Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring

eCall emergency system

Front and rear parking sensors

Dynamic Road Sign Display

11 kW AC charging power

Charging cable mode 3