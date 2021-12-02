The RoundTable Global Youth Awards, which takes place on 4th December 2021 6-8pm GMT has received nominations from more than 35 different countries this year, making it a truly global celebration of young people doing good in the world.

The awards, which are in their ninth year, are run by young people for young people. They celebrate youth change makers who are making a difference under Three Global Goals of: Empowerment, Education and Environment and include a Creativity category for those raising funds or awareness through art.

The awards, being run online again this year due to the ongoing pandemic, will celebrate 12 young people from around the world and will include global youth performances and hosts.

All of the young people involved are given the opportunity to join RoundTable Global as Global Youth Ambassadors following the awards so they can access the global youth network. Many go on to become hosts, judges and performers at the next awards event and continue to access further opportunities via the network.

Those wishing to be inspired by these incredible young people can register to attend the Global live stream https://www.roundtable.global/pre-registration.

The Awards will be available for free for existing KNEKT subscribers on television apps on Apple and Roku, and available to watch online at http://RTGYouthAwards.KNEKT.Live

Special shout out to some of the key instrumental players in the Global Youth Awards: Tiffany Kelly, Tanith Harding, Ulpa Chauhan, Arielle Caputo, Kassi Cruz, Kent Speakman, Jack and Allie McGuire, Peace Jam and all our youth judges, volunteers and ambassadors.

