Lots of companies know they have to incorporate IPv6 Datacenter proxies, but are struggling on how to approach IPv6. The biggest challenge for many is getting over the initial unfamiliarity and understanding the new protocols. Once you break it down there are a few different ways of achieving it depending on your preference. For example you could work from the internet inwards going towards the internal network whilst others will prefer to begin with the internal area and do the opposite by working outwards. Whichever way suits you, you need to tackle it in the manner that best fits your structures.

What is IPv6?

IPv4 is the Internet addressing protocol which has been used for many years since the birth of the Internet. Originally established as a research network (ARPANET), with the addressing fairly limited as the expansion we have seen could never have been predicted. IPv6 is it’s successor, a new protocol developed for the modern world and all it’s technical demands and of course new features and improvements.

Benefits of using your proxy as a secure way to IPv6

All clients can stay on IPv4 and can use the proxy as before. You don’t need to change your internal infrastructure straight away.

You can gain vital experience with websites that are already IPv6 enabled. This is incredibly important and valuable for a smooth transition

Discover which websites are maybe having difficulties with IPv6. Whether it is from either the URL Category or general accessibility early identification is crucial.

How to use a datacenter proxy as a secure way to IPv6

Using your existing proxy infrastructure to launch IPv6 is often the best place to start. For the purposes of the guidelines below your Internal Security Appliance will be referred to as ‘ISA’;

To avoid cutting off any IPv4 clients, you’ll firstly need to create a dual stack by assigning an IPv6 address to your current proxy.

Secondly, pointing towards your IPv6 router, you must allocate a IPv6 default route.

Now the next step is compulsory if your ISA is deployed in explicit mode (which in all likelihood it will have to be for this process but not in all cases depending on the specific software)

The ISA is tasked to resolve the URL it gets from the client to an IP address. It does this via DNS in explicit mode. Therefore you need to inform your device of your choice of preference if it is presented with a website containing an available record for both IPv4 and IPv6. Clearly as you are upgrading and migrating to the newer protocols, you should choose IPv6 as a preferred option.

After this initial stage, your proxy will be ready to work with IPv6 and you will need to acquire the relevant installation guidelines specific to your individual software to complete the set-up