Audi R8 V10 performance RWD now with 570 PS

60 percent carryover parts with LMS GT4, produced at “Böllinger Höfe” plant

New Edition models bring extra exclusivity

Prices start from £126,885 OTR for the coupé and £135,575 OTR for the spyder

Ingolstadt, October 7, 2021 – Even more power, even more fun: the true meaning of “performance” at the Audi Sport GmbH. The new R8 V10 performance RWD (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 13.0 – 12.9 (18.1 – 18.2 US mpg); Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 298 – 294) is available as a coupé or spyder with 30 PS extra and a sporty complement to the R8 V10 performance quattro. This rear-wheel drive sportscar, with its mid-mounted engine boasting 570 PS, is the embodiment of fun driving.

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) is the sporty new cutting edge of serial rear-wheel drive sportscars from Audi. “The Audi R8 V10 RWD really struck a chord with customers right from the start with its rear-wheel drive derived from the R8 LMS racecar and its unfiltered dynamics. Now it has 30 PS and 10 Nm more, taking the driving experience to a whole new level,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. The base versions of both models, the R8 V10 quattro and the R8 V10 RWD as a Coupé and Spyder, will be replaced by the new performance models. This puts the R8 model range more firmly in the top position.

Top speed of 204mph

This mid-mounted engine sportscar leaves others in the dust, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (3.8 seconds for the Spyder) with a top speed of 204mph (203mph for the Spyder). The crown jewel of the new R8 is the renowned naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 FSI motor with unparalleled sound, lightning-fast reaction and incredible liveliness. In the R8 V10 performance, the engine has an output of 570 PS and delivers up to 550 Nm of torque, which it distributes to its rear wheels with its seven-gear S tronic. That’s 10 Nm more torque than the Audi R8 V10 RWD. A mechanical limited slip differential distributes the torque ideally based on the driving situation, ensuring prime traction even when the roads are wet. As with all R8s, the body is built of aluminium using the Audi Space Frame (ASF) design, with large parts made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The Coupé version of the R8 V10 performance RWD thus weighs a mere 1,590kg, with the Spyder version weighing in at 1,695kg.

Controlled drifts are possible

The suspension and driving dynamics are specifically balanced for the rear-wheel drive. When Sport Mode is activated in the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC), the suspension setup and control systems will allow controlled drifts. The electromechanical power steering provides close contact with the road. Dynamic steering, available for the first time for the rear-wheel drive R8, provides even more precise reaction and feedback. This makes driving more dynamic through more direct steering, for example on curvy country roads or when turning. It also increases comfort by making steering easier, such as when parking or manoeuvring. The RWD sport suspension is adapted specifically for rear-wheel drive, has double wishbones and a passive differential lock. The axle distribution is 40:60. Extra-light 19 and 20-inch aluminium cast wheels ensure precise handling and lane control in quick turns. An 18-inch high-performance steel braking system with a wave design provides the necessary deceleration.

Recognizable design features of the Audi R8 V10 performance quattro

The overtly sporty design is inspired by its GT4 siblings. Elements of this include the broad, flat Singleframe radiator grille in matte black with an R8 emblem flanked by large air intakes, the front splitter and rear air outlet grid as well as the oval tailpipes. The slit under the front hood is reminiscent of the legendary Audi Sport quattro. The new R8 is available in ten colour options. One of them is Ascari Blue Metallic, a colour that was previously only available for the R8 V10 performance quattro.

Racecar feelings inside

The tight lines of the design set the tone inside the car as well. Its most eye-catching element is the “Monoposto” – the large, heavily contoured arch that spans the area in front of the driver’s seat and is strongly reminiscent of a racecar cockpit. The “Monoposto” encloses the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch screen, which is integrated into a freestanding casing. The R8 leather steering wheel with Multifunction plus offers two or, in the performance quattro version, four control satellites, each for using Audi drive select, to start the engine, to activate Performance Mode and the engine sound as well as to control the Audi virtual cockpit. Drivers and passengers can enjoy the ride in their optionally available R8 bucket or sport seats, upholstered in leather. A badge with the RWD emblem shimmers in front of the passenger seat.

UK pricing and spec

The arrival of the R8 V10 performance RWD marks a new entry point to the Audi UK line-up. As standard, the newcomer comes fitted with a wealth of new luxury and performance features that cements the model’s position as the ultimate everyday supercar. The generous specification includes 19-inch twin-spoke forged alloy wheels finished in matt titanium, a gloss black styling pack, R8 sports seats with fine Nappa leather, flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, Audi phone Box with wireless charging and the famous sideblades finished in bodycolour.

Those looking to take the R8 V10 performance to the next level, Edition models, which are offered on both performance RWD and performance quattro versions, bring an extra layer of exclusivity. Additional equipment includes upgraded 20-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels in bronze, fine Nappa leather with diamond contrast stitching, carbon sideblades, black Audi rings and mirrors, a Bang & Olufsen stereo with loudspeakers in head restraints and red brake callipers. Performance quattro Edition models also benefit from upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes.

Further visual impact can also be applied with the addition of the Carbon Pack, which is exclusively available for Edition models. Priced at £9,000, it adds a gloss carbon fibre front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser, mirrors and engine cover, while the interior also benefits from carbon fibre door sills, inlays and centre console.

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD can be ordered from October 21.

R8 V10 Performance coupe

R8 V10 performance RWD £126,885 R8 V10 performance RWD edition £137,885 R8 V10 performance quattro £146,990 R8 V10 performance quattro edition £153,990



R8 V10 Performance spyder