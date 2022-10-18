It’s almost time for us to turn our clocks, and watches, back. And even update your watch wardrobe. And why not do so with a unique watch. We’ve picked seven of the best unisex timepieces which are a bit different, while remaining stylish.

Tissot Heritage Memphis £355.00

Where to buy: https://www.tissotwatches.com

While this is technically a men’s watch, at 41mm case size it’s great for both men and women (the latter who like a bigger dial). The design is a throwback to a pop of culture phenomenon. It has a seconds indicator in the centre that dispenses with a hand in favour of a small disc marked with a dot. The case backs comprise a pattern of seemingly random geometric shapes.

Casio F100 Classic Grey Watch £69.00

Where to buy: www.watchpilot.co.uk

Retro, funky and bang on trend. This Casio features front buttons, an alarm, stopwatch and LED light, this timepiece proves some things never need to change. It has a classic grey Ion plated bracelet and case and black detailing.

Nixon Rolling Stones Time Teller £160.00

Where to buy: https://uk.nixon.com

Whether you’re a Stones fan or not, this watch will definitely stand out from the crowd, a bit of fun. The simple yet sophisticated design plugs into the never-ending youthful heyday of the rock-and-roll legends, while its 10 ATM / 100m water rating means getting wet is no big deal. It’s always down to jam and with a full spectrum of finishes—classic.

The Camden Watch Company Memento Mori Rose Gold £175.00

Where to buy: www.camdenwatchcompany.com

If you’re a music fan, you may have heard Depeche Mode’s upcoming album is called Memento Mori. The Camden Watch Company launched their Memento Mori range in 2017, and we think this unisex watch is definitely something for the winter months. Rose gold detailing in the centre of the dial enhances the detailed skull artwork whilst keeping the watch understated and stylish. The hands and indexes have been made rose gold in this edition to match. The Roman Numeral hour markers are luminous.

Gucci Grip 35mm £1,170.00

Where to buy: https://www.chisholmhunter.co.uk

If you have a few more pounds to spend on updating your watch wardrobe, this Gucci Grip is an eyecatcher. A streamlined design, the watch takes its inspiration from the world of skateboarding, recalling the way the rider’s sneakers stick to the grip tape on a skateboard. The yellow gold PVD face has three disks to display the hour, minute and date completed with an alligator strap.

Nordgreen Philosopher 5-Link Strap 36mm Green Dial Watch £189.00

Where to buy: www.watchpilot.co.uk

During these early dark days, add a splash of colour! The conical shaped case has a wider base than face, creating a sharp two piece dial that draws the eye to the centre of the timepiece. The elevated watch case, clean brushed look, and tugging lugs provide the finishing touches to the watches unique design. And to boot, they donate a portion of every watch sold to a charitable cause such as War Child.

Swatch Peanuts Smak! £87.00

Where to buy: www.swatch.com

For the kid in all of us, we’re loving these Swatch Peanuts watches. This one in particular runs like a comic strip from the dial and throughout the strap. A solid matte blue case and silicone strap featuring all your favourites, including Snoopy.