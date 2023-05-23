The Way to Cook the Best Steak?

Steak is one of the most popular dishes in the world and it is loved by carnivores everywhere. Whether you prefer your steak rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, or well-done, there is a perfect way to cook it for everyone. But what is the best way to cook a steak? The answer is simple: it depends on the cut and the personal preference of the person eating it. Here are a few tips and techniques to help you cook the best steak every time.

Choose the Right Cut

The key to a great steak is choosing the right cut of meat. There are many different cuts of beef, each with its own unique texture and flavor. Some of the most popular cuts include ribeye, sirloin, filet mignon, and New York strip. Ribeye is a marbled, rich cut that is full of flavor, while filet mignon is a leaner, tender cut that is perfect for those who want a more subtle taste. The best way to know which cut is right for you is to experiment with different types and cuts of meat to find the one that best suits your taste buds.

Get the Cooking Temperature Right

Temperature is crucial when cooking steak. The easiest way to check the temperature is to use a meat thermometer. The internal temperature of steak should reach 145°F for medium-rare, 160°F for medium, and 170°F for well-done. It is important to note that the temperature will rise a few degrees after the steak is removed from heat, so it’s a good idea to take it off the heat a few degrees before it reaches the desired temperature.

You also need to let the steak rest for a few minutes before serving. This helps the juices to redistribute and leads to a more flavorful steak. A good rule of thumb is to let the steak rest for three minutes for every inch of thickness. So, a one-inch steak should rest for three minutes after cooking, while a two-inch steak should rest for six minutes.

Grilling a Steak

Grilling is one of the best ways to cook a steak, as it imparts a smoky flavor to the meat. Start by preheating the grill to high heat. Brush the steak with oil and season it with salt and pepper. Place the steak on the grill and cook it for 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on the desired doneness. Use tongs to flip the steak, as using a fork may pierce the meat and cause the juices to escape. When the steak is done, remove it from heat and let it rest for a few minutes before cutting into it.

Pan-Seared Steak

If you don’t have a grill, you can still make an amazing steak by pan-searing it. Start by heating a heavy-bottomed skillet or a cast-iron pan over high heat. Brush the steak with oil and season it with salt and pepper. Place the steak in the pan and cook it for 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on the desired doneness. Remove the steak from the pan and let it rest for a few minutes before cutting into it.

Baked Steak

Baking steak is another great way to cook it. Start by preheating the oven to 425°F. Brush the steak with oil and season it with salt, pepper, and any other herbs or spices that you like. Place the steak in an oven-safe dish and bake it for 10-12 minutes for medium-rare, 12-15 minutes for medium, and 15-18 minutes for well-done. Let the steak rest for a few minutes before cutting into it.

Final Thoughts

Cooking the perfect steak comes down to choosing the right cut, getting the cooking temperature right, and giving the steak time to rest. Whether you are grilling, pan-searing, or baking your steak, these tips and techniques will help you create the perfect steak every time. Remember to experiment with different cuts of meat, cooking temperatures, and seasoning to find your perfect steak recipe.

