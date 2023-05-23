What TV Drama Should I Watch Tonight?

Are you in a dilemma over what TV drama to watch tonight? With an abundance of options available, it can be challenging to choose a show that fits your mood and interests. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best TV dramas that you can watch tonight and get lost in their captivating storylines and characters.

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is a crime drama that revolves around a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, who is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Desperate to leave his wife and son a financial legacy before he dies, Walter turns to cooking and selling crystal meth with his former student, Jesse Pinkman. The show is a thrilling and intense ride that explores the complexities of human nature and the consequences of our choices.

2. Game of Thrones

If you’re a fan of historical dramas and fantasy fiction, Game of Thrones is the show for you. Based on the book series by George R.R. Martin, the show takes place in the fictional world of Westeros, where several noble families fight for control of the Iron Throne, the seat of the king. The show is known for its unpredictable plot twists and shocking character deaths, making it a thrilling watch.

3. The Crown

The Crown is a historical drama that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the present day. It explores the public and private life of the queen and the challenges she faces as a monarch. The show is a masterpiece with stunning production values, exceptional performances, and nuanced writing.

4. Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series set in the 1980s. The show revolves around a group of friends who discover supernatural forces at play in their small town. With nods to classic horror and sci-fi movies, the show is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for those who grew up in the ’80s and a thrilling watch for those who didn’t.

5. The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian drama set in a near-future where fertility rates have plummeted, and the government has established a totalitarian regime that enslaves women. The show follows the life of a handmaid, Offred, who is forced to bear children for her wealthy master. The show is an exploration of gender politics and the abuse of power.

So, what TV drama should you watch tonight? It depends on your mood and interests. If you’re looking for a thrilling ride, Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones should do the trick. If you’re in the mood for a historical drama, The Crown is an excellent choice. If you’re feeling nostalgic, Stranger Things is a perfect watch. And if you want to explore the intersection of politics and gender, The Handmaid’s Tale is a must-watch.

