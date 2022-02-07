Iconic Yorkshire brewery T&R Theakston has announced plans for the permanent return of its much-loved Theakston XB beer after a two-year absence.

The 4.5% ale will be available to stock in pubs and bars across the nation from March 2022, following a return of licensee confidence in cask ale after the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Often referred to as ‘Masham’s best kept secret’, Theakston XB is a premium strength ruby ale brewed with Bramling Cross and Fuggle hops, boasting subtle rhubarb and apple fruit flavours. First brewed in the 1970s, XB is brewed in Masham and was designed in tribute to the classic English and Scottish ‘border’ style of beer and has quietly established itself as a firm favourite of cask ale enthusiasts.

Theakston XB is the last of the brewery’s core portfolio to be reintroduced following the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns and is to be reinstated at a time when pubs and bars are demonstrating cautious optimism over a growing return to normality.

Simon Theakston, managing director at T&R Theakston, said: “We are certainly raising a glass to the permanent return of Theakston XB as we witness renewed confidence in the future of the hospitality sector from customers and licensees alike. As a beer that is strong in gravity with a low but complex hop character, Theakston XB was and remains an instant success.

“After the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector, we are delighted to now be in a position to permanently reintroduce one of our staple beers, and to continue to diversify the portfolio of handcrafted, legendary ales that we have built our almost 200-year reputation on.”

For more information on Theakston, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/. If you’d like to stock Theakston XB on your bar, please contact sales@theakstons.co.uk.