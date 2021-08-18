In an effort to raise awareness for women-led companies in the stock market, DailyFX has indexed the best performing companies that have a woman at the steering wheel.

We looked at the companies within the FTSE 100, S&P 500 and ASX 200 who are led by women. Our ranking then scored them out of 10 against a number of metrics such as revenue performance, market cap, number of employees, stock price, stock market rank and employee satisfaction.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE RANKS AS THE BEST PERFORMING WOMEN-LED COMPANY IN THE FTSE 100

RANK COMPANY TICKER SYMBOL FOUNDER/CEO MARKET VALUE MARKET CAP NO. OF EMPLOYEES ANNUAL REVENUE RANK WITHIN FTSE 100 STOCK MARKET PRICE (£) DIVIDENDS % EMPLOYEE SATISFACTION OVERALL SCORE 1 GlaxoSmithKline GSK Emma Walmsley £65bn (USD $92.1) £48.5bn (USD $68.7bn) 99,400 £24.3bn(USD $34.4bn) 9 £1,277.60 (USD $1,810.89) 5.9 3.8 8 2 Severn Trent SVT Liv Garfield £5.4bn(USD $7.7bn) £4.1bn(USD $5.8bn) 6,800 £1.3bn (USD $1.86bn) 83 £2,307 (USD $3,269.98) 4.1 4.1 5 3 Whitbread WTB Alison Brittain £6.1bn(USD $8.6bn) £4.9bn(USD $7bn) 35,500 £1.5bn (USD $2.13bn) 69 £3,490 (USD $4,947) 0 3.8 4 4 ITV PLC ITV Carolyn McCall 0 £3.4bn(USD $4.8bn) 6,400 £2bn (USD $2.8bn) 91 £121.8 (USD $171.51) 1.7 4.1 4

Out of all the companies listed on The Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 index, just 4 have a woman at the helm.

Ranking on top as the best scoring woman-led firm on the FTSE100 is pharmaceutical enterprise GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Emma Walmsley has been their CEO since 2017 when she became the first woman to run a major pharmaceutical company.

Under Walmsey’s command an overall score of 8 out of 10 is obtained, with factors such as high employee satisfaction (3.8) and ranking 9th on the stock market being the biggest contributors.

In second place is the English water company Severn Trent (SVT). Led by Liv Garfield since 2014, the firm secures an overall score of 5 out of 10 on our index. SVT sees some of the highest employee satisfaction in this index at 4.1 amongst the 6,800 members of staff, as well as a dividend of 4.11% and stock market price of £2,307 per share.

Coming in third is the multinational British hotel and restaurant company, Whitbread, with Alison Brittain in charge. Alison joined the company in 2016 from Lloyds Banking Group, taking over the role of CEO from Andy Harrison.

The parent company of Premier Inn, Whitbread restaurants and Costa Coffee scores an overall 4 out of 10 in our study, with aspects such as an employee satisfaction rate of 3.8, position 69 on the stock market and the highest price per share in this list at £3,490.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

There are many women leaders across the world changing the face of economics, business and finance. However, our research has shown that there is still a big gap between the number of organizations with a male CEO versus the number of firms that have a woman CEO. With an average of less than 10% of companies being women-led, there is still a lot of work to be done to reach anything close to equality.

As Daniela Sabin Hathorn, DailyFX analyst, says: “Although a lot has changed in the last few decades, the top spots at the world’s biggest companies continue to be mostly reserved for men. The companies listed above are a great example of how women are leading the way in their respective fields, and will hopefully serve as an example to future women leaders so we can tip the scales of equality even further.”

