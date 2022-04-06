Obtain the Services of a Man and a Van for moving house, moving some furniture around, or simply needing to transport anything that doesn’t fit in your car? Man with a van hire can help.
You may look for and explore the profiles of local house movers offering man and van services using a simple app or website. You can rest assured that other customers have thoroughly vetted all Taskers before being approved to work on your move.
Nearby Van Driver
More than one-fourth of all Britons plan to move in the next two years. You’re undoubtedly doing a lot of research right now for those who are. Local “Man with a Van” services, which are van rental services that include loading and unloading your belongings, can be a good option while moving house.
A Guide to Hiring a Van and a Driver
Small delivery services, family-run businesses, and even regional branches of national moving companies have local outposts. When you choose a “man and van” service, you can expect to be transported in a spacious Luton van with a high ceiling.
Compare Free Estimates and Save!
All in all, it’s an entirely risk-free service, so you may take your time comparing each of the six quotes.
The driver of a van
What Can I Expect to Pay for a Man in a Van Near Me?
Agent fees account for roughly £9,000 of the average moving expense in the United Kingdom. There is a three-figure price tag attached to the removal service alone.
Inclusion of Moving Services
Using a man and a van service is not just the most cost-effective alternative. Instead of renting a vehicle and doing the move yourself, it also typically includes furniture padding, straps, removal blankets, and lifting tools. To facilitate the transportation of large objects, certain vans are equipped with a tail lift.
- By the hour, not the weight of your belongings, the cost of local removals is typically calculated. Occasionally, they’ll provide fixed pricing. According to this, the price of a guy and a van varies widely:
- The ratio of males to hours worked and the number of guys on staff.
- Things in boxes and on furniture; Smaller items (appliances, bicycles)
- Tolls and other fees (such as the congestion charge) and the type of vehicle booked are essential factors.
- Additional features (disassembly, packaging, reassembly, etc.).
How Do I Locate a Man with a Van Nearby?
You may have to rely on word-of-mouth recommendations if you can’t locate a trusted tradesperson in your local Yell directory, newspaper ads, or social media.
Fortunately, using a service like ours to locate a dependable local driver is a breeze. If you’ve got a specific job in mind, fill out our online form, and we’ll connect you with a man and van service provider who can handle it. We’ll then provide you with free, no-obligation estimates to consider. For more detail browse website: https://homerun.co.uk/man-with-a-van.