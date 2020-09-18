Thirteen is demonstrating its commitment to the safety of its customers and supporting Fire Door Safety Week (21 – 27 September).

The campaign raises awareness of the role that fire doors play in protecting people who live in communal properties.

Run by the British Woodworking Federation (BWF), fire door safety week highlights the importance of fire doors and good fire safety practice.

Building safety manager John Waines said: “Fire doors are designed to slow the spread of fire and smoke from one room to the next for between 30 and 60 minutes. This protects lives.

“Customers living in a flat must always think about the impact a fire could have on others living in the same block.”

Thirteen’s building safety team regularly carry out a range of fire safety checks. Working with a team of joinery specialists, they are carrying out additional checks to over 6,000 flat doors and communal fire doors, ahead of the government’s upcoming fire safety bill.

They are already making great progress. John continued: “Fire safety is a serious issue. An accidental fire can have devastating consequences.

“That’s why we have fire doors. We often find that customers have made alterations to fire doors such as making adjustments to the door closer which affects the integrity of the door in the event of a fire.

“We have different solutions available. We are asking customers to please leave these adjustments to us, and we’ll make sure they are done safely to meet the fire safety regulations.

“We’re frequently raising awareness of fire safety with our customers and how simple steps can be taken to prevent accidental fires in the home.

“We want our customers to stay safe in their homes. When it comes to fire safety, we all have a part to play.”

To report any issues, customers should contact the building safety team on 0300 111 1000 or email buildingcompliance@thirteengroup.co.uk

Some simple safety tips