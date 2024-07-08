This student is undertaking a world record – will she succeed?

Abidemi Praise Omopariola

A student at the University of Sunderland is trying to break a world record by drawing portraits for 80 consecutive hours.

Abidemi Praise Omopariola, who came to the University from Nigeria to study Film Production, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Portrait Drawing.

Praise will be at Deigo’s Joint in Sunderland where she will be there for five days finishing on Friday 5 July.

Praise said: “My love for art is the main motivation behind this. I started drawing at the age of 10, and I’ve always been a girl who aims for bigger. I feel inspired by women who are always aiming for greatness.

“I lost my father at a very young age, but my mother has always been the one striving and pushing hard to see me achieve great success in life and to see the sky as the starting point.

“This gave me the zeal to push beyond the boundaries and set higher target for myself.”

Praise added: “The University have been so supportive of me since my first day. It feels like yesterday when I started the admission journey.”

“My lecturers, tutors, colleagues, the student union and every arm of the institution have been super supportive. I must specially thank the international office at the University, who is working closely with Fedash to ensure that I succeed at this.”

“I am most excited to be attempting to break this challenge; I look forward to the challenges of staying awake for 80 consecutive hours. With the support around me, I am confident it will be a success.”

This marathon has been organised by Fedash Consultancy Limited in collaboration with the University of Sunderland’s International Office.

Dan Makaveli, Senior Lecturer in Film Production, said: “On behalf of the faculty of Creative Industries, we all wish Praise the very best in her World Record attempt, starting at Diego’s Joint.

“I am delighted that she is attempting to push herself to the limit to achieve what would be a truly remarkable feat.

“I taught Praise in her first module at the University. It was immediately clear to me that she was determined and a hard worker, as she set out on a solo project in a discipline relatively new to her, when most of her colleagues chose to work in groups.

“I hope people will pop down and support her during the week, and perhaps have a portrait sitting. If she is successful, it will be an amazing double celebration as her achievement will coincide with the Sunderland Arts & Culture Trail launch, also taking place at Diego’s Joint, this Friday later afternoon.”

If you are interested in studying Film Production at the University, find out more information here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/film-production/