Raphell Thomas-Edwards has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the Bristol Flyers.

The British forward enters his third year with the Flyers, after committing to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Thomas-Edwards made 21 league appearances for the Flyers last season, posting 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

“I’m excited to be back for another year,” said Thomas-Edwards.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans again. Any sportsperson will tell you that the fans are a huge part of the game and the Flyers family make a huge impact on our home court advantage.

“I still have unfinished business in the BBL. This is my third year with the Flyers and we want to push the club forward this year.

“I’m looking to turn some heads this season and remind people what we’re capable of as a team.”

Thomas-Edwards played for the England national team at junior level, competing in Division B at both the Under-16 and Under-18 European Championships.

He went on to represent Great Britain Under-20s at the 2013 European Championships, where he posted 10 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, whilst helping the team to Division A promotion.

During his collegiate career, Thomas Edwards spent two years at the University at Buffalo in NCAA Division One, before transferring to Gannon University in NCAA Division Two, averaging 8.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in his senior year.

He was named in the 2018-19 NBL Division One Team of the Year, after averaging 23 points and 14.5 rebounds per game for the Leicester Warriors, before joining the Flyers in the summer of 2019.

“We are pleased to have Raphell back for his third season with the club,” added Flyers Head Coach Andreas Kapoulas.

“He’s a guy with phenomenal work ethic who will do whatever the team needs to win.

“He had to battle with injuries last season, which kept him off the court for a long stretch. I thought his return to action towards the end of the season had very positive impact on our performances.

“We look forward to seeing his game develop further this season and helping the team achieve its goals for the upcoming season.”