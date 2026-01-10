Three Bishop Auckland College apprentices secure permanent positions in homecare sector

Bishop Auckland College is celebrating a triple success as three dedicated apprentices have officially landed permanent roles within the region’s vital homecare sector.

The trio – Lucy Simpson, Emma Barker and Stacey Lee – have all transitioned from their apprenticeship studies into full-time positions within the CCS Group.

This umbrella organisation manages Dale Care and Perfect Care, two standalone companies that work alongside Durham County Council to provide essential care services for vulnerable people in the community.

Lucy, 20, from Willington, has secured a full-time role as a care coordinator with Dale Care. A former student of St John’s School, Lucy previously worked as a teaching assistant before realising her true passion lay in the health and social care sector.

She said: “I started my Level 3 Business Admin apprenticeship and about halfway through, I had the opportunity to train as a care coordinator.

“When I fully qualified in April, I stepped into the role full-time. We manage the rotas for care workers and ensure the safety of our clients. It’s a great feeling, and at times I have loved meeting the service users in person after speaking with them on the phone. I’m really happy here and want to keep progressing in the healthcare sector.”

Stacey, 39, from Bear Park, Co. Durham, has achieved a unique position that spans both companies under the CCS Group umbrella. Having completed her business administration apprenticeship, Stacey has earned a permanent role within the HR and recruitment team, supporting both Dale Care and Perfect Care.

Emma Barker, 32, a married mum of three from Ferryhill, has also secured her future with Perfect Care. Originally from Dorset, Emma previously worked as a healthcare assistant in hospitals before taking time off to raise her family.

She said: “I wanted a role that combined my interest in care with my new business admin skills. I’m on the other side of the sector now, helping the carers and coordinating support.

“As a mum, this role fits perfectly around my family life. The tutors at Bishop Auckland College were so supportive – it can be hard to study while bringing up children, so I’m really pleased to have achieved this.”

The managers at Dale Care and Perfect Care have been quick to praise the impact the apprentices have had on their respective teams.

Kelly Urwin, registered manager of Perfect Care, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to support Emma throughout her apprenticeship.

“With the guidance provided by her tutor, Emma has continued to develop her skills and confidence, applying them effectively across the wider company. Her commitment and professionalism make her a real asset to the team.”

Sophie Bullough, head of HR and recruitment at Dale Care, said: “It has been a pleasure to watch Stacey grow with the company. The touchpoints with the college really helped guide her through the process to ensure she was successful. We were very happy to offer her a permanent position in our HR team.”

And Paul Hood, operations manager, said: “Lucy has been a real asset to the team since joining as an apprentice. The skills and knowledge developed through the apprenticeship have enabled Lucy to progress and she is now managing her own areas as a care coordinator. The apprenticeship has been a real support in Lucy’s development.”

The success of these three apprentices highlights the strong working relationship between Bishop Auckland College and local employers, ensuring students are not just gaining a qualification, but a clear pathway into a career.

Susan Mould, senior relationship manager at Bishop Auckland College, said: “Stacey, Lucy, and Emma have worked incredibly hard during their Business Administration apprenticeships, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.

“Their results are a real testament to their dedication and determination.

“This triple success also highlights the strength of our partnership with Dale Care and Perfect Care. By working together, we are able to provide high-quality training that meets the specific needs of the care sector, helping to get local people into rewarding, permanent jobs.”