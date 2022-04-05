Looking back to the rather strange Masters of 2020, Dustin Johnson was in imperious form. When many feared the coronavirus pandemic would halt the momentum he garnered throughout the previous 12 months, the American instead dominated Augusta National en route to a first green jacket. It may have come in November instead of the usual spring settings, it may have lacked the presence of the spectators’ applause, but it was a record-breaking Masters win, one that will live long in the memory.

Finishing an impressive 20-under-par, Johnson’s 268 beat both Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth’s records, whilst also becoming the first player to have two rounds of 65 in one Masters. Although he might have underperformed last year, as Hideki Matsuyama shocked even the best golf odds to win the 2021 Masters, Johnson will be keen to earn back the title he held for just seven months and enters as one of the favourites alongside Justin Thomas and US Open winner Jon Rahm.

It’s been a mixed bag of results for Johnson, success in the Valspar Championship was plagued by inconsistency in the Players, but the 37-year-old should still be recognised as one of the best golfers in the world. Johnson has a plethora of accomplishments on his impressive CV, and with that in mind let’s take a look at three of Johnson’s best PGA Tour and major championship wins so far.

US Open – 2016

This was Johnson’s first win in a major, but one that was overshadowed by some questionable officiating at the end. Rory McIlroy labelled the organisers “amateur” but in the end, it was Johnson that went one better after finishing second the year before. Even with the pressure of officials intervening, Johnson stepped away and finally got the experience of seeing out the win.

“At that point, I just thought I’d deal with it when I’m done,” he said. “I tried to block it out and not let it bother me. Who cares, it doesn’t matter any more.”

It stood him in good stead for future success and after winning the Cadillac Championship and Hyundai Tournament of Champions in the years before, he finally got off the mark in a big tournament.

WGC-Mexico Championship – 2019

This was Johnson’s 20th career win and what style to do it in. Entering a competitive tournament with the likes of McIlroy breathing constantly down his neck, Johnson kept his composure and stormed to victory in Naucalpan by five shots, beating both the Northern Irishman and outsider Kiradech Aphibarnrat, ensuring he would be world number one again by the end of the week.

Travelers Championship – 2020

Many feared that the coronavirus pandemic would really dismantle the golf season, as it had done for many other large sporting events throughout 2020. With that Masters yet to be rescheduled, attention turned to the Travelers Championship, and Johnson, having announced he would miss the next year’s Olympics, finally got a win on the board at the River Highlands. Dispatching Kevin Streelman by one stroke and winning at 19 under, Johnson set himself up for a great run in the Masters with this initial victory.