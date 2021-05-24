Most of us will have looked at this weekend’s weather forecast and groaned.

Just as we can meet more people outside, the skies open. But all is not lost! Following the country’s move into Step 3 of the Government’s Roadmap out of lockdown, rules around meeting people indoors have now also relaxed. And with restaurants and indoor entertainment also reopening, Teesside Park is the perfect place to relax with friends and family this weekend, without getting your hair wet. Here’s how:

Missed eating out with the need for a winter coat? Favourites like Nando’s, Fridays and Pizza Express are ready to give Teessiders a warm welcome back for indoor dining. No woolly gloves required – unless it completes the outfit, of course.

After over a year of being stuck with the small screen, film fans can finally make their big screen return to Showcase Cinema to enjoy new releases, including family favourite Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the multi-award winning Nomadland and Godzilla vs Kong, starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobbie Brown. Advanced booking is encouraged, and enhanced safety measures are in place throughout the cinema – for more information visit the Showcase Cinemas website.

Another way to have a fun, and sometimes competitive, afternoon with friends is at Hollywood Bowl, which has also reopened. With its state-of-the-art bowling alleys, delicious food, and arcades, you’ll forget about the rain in no time.

Teesside Park has extra measures in place to help keep everybody safe, including hand sanitising stations and enhanced cleaning regimes.

In addition to indoor dining, some of Teesside Park’s restaurants will continue to offer outdoor dining areas for those who wish to dine al fresco. Tables are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, and there is no need to book in advance.

All visitors must wear a face covering at all times in stores and covered areas unless exempt for medical reasons, and the Teesside Park team will be on hand to help ensure everyone is following the Government guidance.

Visitor numbers will be carefully managed to make sure everyone can maintain social distancing. If the retail park or any of the stores become particularly busy, visitors may be asked to queue considerately in a designated area outside.

Teesside Park is open from 9am-8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday. Opening times for individual retailers may vary so visitors are encouraged to check directly before setting off.

For more information about planning a trip to Teesside Park, please visit: www.teessideshopping.co.uk/news/planning-your-visit