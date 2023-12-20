TICA apprentices step into Christmas by fashioning a Christmas tree out of insulation and cladding materials

L-R: George Smythe-Atkin, Connor Scotford, David Frew, Justin Trevaskis, Ashley Corrie

Apprentices at the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) have added a touch of innovation to this festive season by creating a Christmas tree entirely out of thermal insulation materials and cladding.

Led by apprentices Jenna Hunt, Bradley Rafferty, Anthony Atwell, Dylan Conlon, and Dylan McLean, the collaborative effort resulted in a thermal insulation Christmas tree and has initiated a “tree-off” competition to challenge apprentices to explore various designs using different materials, encouraging a showcase of their skills and the creative potential within the industry.

The sole trade body representing contractors involved in the application of hot and cold thermal insulation, TICA welcomes more than 100 apprentices a year to its National Training Centre for two-week blocks of training every three months, for between 18 and 24 months.

TICA’s apprenticeships combine practical on-site experience with employers with developing skills and best practice at TICA’s national training centre as apprentices work towards nationally recognised qualifications.

Daniel Metcalfe, Planning and Resource Lead at TICA, said: “We are always looking for interesting additional practical projects for our apprentices to really showcase some of their skills and a Christmas tree felt like a good opportunity to get in the festive spirit, but also apply some core techniques of designing and cutting insulation as well as some bespoke metal fabrication.”

Marion Marsland, chief executive at TICA, said: “This was a great initiative by our talented workshop apprentices, who tuned their creativity into a festive masterpiece.

“Their thoughtful planning, design skills and hands-on effort transformed some of our commonly used thermal insulation materials into a wonderful Christmas tree, spreading joy throughout our workplace.

“We thank our apprentices for bringing holiday cheer to the workshop with their innovative spirit and look forward to seeing more designs”.