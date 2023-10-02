Tier One Capital continues to champion professional development

Newcastle upon Tyne-based wealth management and fund management experts Tier One Capital has reaffirmed its commitment to professional development with prestigious accreditation for two of its financial advisers.

Bianca Chibanda and Neil Marshall have both successfully achieved their Level 4 Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning through the Chartered Insurance Institute and are now fully qualified Financial Advisers for the Newcastle-based wealth management firm.

Tier One Capital provides its expertise in financial advice, pension planning, savings and investments and insurance and protection to a predominately North East client base, which includes senior executives, entrepreneurs, business owners, professional partners and high net-worth individuals.

Bianca joined the business in 2022 as Wealth Management Support and will play an important role working alongside the Tier One Capital’s financial advisers in supporting its growing client base.

Neil has nearly two decades of experience in the financial sector, having begun his career at Lloyds Bank as a senior personal adviser and subsequently progressing to bank manager in 2008.

He then moved to Tier One Capital where he started as Compliance and Risk Manager followed by Chief Compliance Officer and recently became Wealth Manager.

Paul Blight, Head of Wealth Management at Tier One Capital, said: “Bianca and Neil have demonstrated exceptional knowledge, expertise and commitment in their studies, and have worked diligently to achieve this significant milestone in their careers. Their qualification as financial advisers will enable them to provide the highest level of service to our clients and offer expert advice on a wide range of financial matters.

“Tier One Capital prides itself on offering expert personal financial advice to clients, and we are proud to have Bianca and Neil as part of our team of dedicated professionals. Their hard work and dedication are a testament to their commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients.

“We congratulate Bianca and Neil on their achievement and look forward to their continued contributions to the success of our firm.”

