Seven-seat SUV benefits from a new look and technology including latest assist systems, and features such as IQ.Light LED matrix headlights

Enhanced trim line-up mirrors that of other Volkswagens, with Life, Elegance and R-Line

Petrol and diesel powertrains deliver between 150 PS and 245 PS; front-wheel drive and 4MOTION variants

Milton Keynes – The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is on sale now, following an update that has bolstered its technological package, enhanced its design and rationalised its trim line-up, in addition to a raft of other improvements for the seven-seat SUV. The model is available to order today, from £32,135 OTR for the entry-level Life specification.

Among the technological highlights brought by this enhancement are new assistance systems for the model. These include Travel Assist, which allows Level 2 assisted driving at speeds of up to 130 mph (where permitted) supporting the braking, steering and acceleration, and IQ.Light – 1LED Matrix headlights which feature numerous different modes to automatically suit the driving conditions and environment, including settings for motorway, poor weather, reducing glare from signs, and more.

The Tiguan Allspace comes equipped with seven seats as standard for UK customers, and represents family-friendly practicality as a spacious and flexible three-row SUV. Up to 1,755 litres of luggage space is available with the two rear rows of seats folded, or an impressive 700 litres with only the rearmost two seats flat. In addition, the Tiguan Allspace has a number of interior upgrades to bring it in line with the latest generation of its Volkswagen stablemates, including touch panels and sliders for the model’s standard-fit 3-zone climate control, along with controls at the back of the centre console for rear-seat passengers, and a new multifunction leather steering wheel.

The enhanced Tiguan Allspace simplifies the SUV’s price list by providing three well-equipped trim levels, with diverse engines and powertrains offering the breadth of appeal with which Volkswagen has become synonymous. These three trim levels are entry-level Life, comfort-oriented Elegance, and R-Line, which continues its sportier perspective on the Tiguan Allspace formula. Three petrol and two diesel engines offer a range of power outputs between 150 and 245 PS, while 7-speed DSG transmissions are available across the engine options. A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered on the two entry-level, 150 PS powerplants (one 1.5-litre TSI and one 2.0-litre TDI), while four separate derivatives benefit from Volkswagen’s acclaimed 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, including the top model from the petrol and diesel engine ranges, as well as other variants in the Tiguan Allspace family. The full list of available models and combinations is at the bottom of this release.

A selection of diesel engines new to the Tiguan Allspace bring twin-dosing technology, with dual-injected AdBlue, to significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, while the 1.5-litre petrol engines feature cylinder deactivation technology (ACT) to boost fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 output by allowing the car to run on only two cylinders under certain loads. The entry-level Tiguan Allspace model is the Life, equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI, 150 PS engine, coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In this specification, the Tiguan Allspace can achieve up to 41.5 mpg (WLTP, combined), with WLTP-certified CO 2 emissions of 154 g/km, a top speed of 125 mph and a 0 to 62 mph time of 10.3 seconds. Please see the table below for more details on these engine, specification and drivetrain combinations.

The range of factory-fit equipment across the three Tiguan Allspace specifications is generous, with Life trim featuring LED headlights and daytime running lights; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); 3-zone climate control; front and rear parking sensors and an 8.0-inch Discover navigation system with App-Connect as standard, allowing mirroring of compatible smartphones on the infotainment display via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system is the latest, third-generation modular infotainment matrix (MIB3), providing optimum connectivity and a comprehensive range of online services. The Tiguan Allspace Life also introduces the Digital Cockpit Pro to the model’s standard equipment list across all three specifications. The Tiguan Allspace Life starts at £32,135 OTR.

Elegance cars are identifiable from the outside by their distinct bumpers, a light strip in the front grille between the headlights and Volkswagen badge (also standard on the Tiguan Allspace R-Line), and a set of 19-inch ‘Auckland’ Dark Graphite alloy wheels, alongside IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights. Inside, the seats are finished in ‘Art Velours’ microfleece, and the cabin is bathed in light via a panoramic sunroof by day, and ambient lighting with 30 colour options by night. The driver is assisted by a reversing camera, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and Park Assist systems, while convenience is boosted with a keyless entry feature, and sensor control function for the tailgate to aid when carrying items to the load area with both hands full. The Tiguan Allspace Elegance is priced from £36,740 OTR.

Finally, R-Line specification, as with other R-Line models across the Volkswagen range, provides a sporting focus to the Tiguan Allspace. In addition to 20-inch ‘Misano’ alloy wheels, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line features bespoke bumpers and a rear spoiler, while on the interior, a sporting black roof-liner complements the velour and ‘ArtVelours’ microfibre-trimmed comfort sports seats; stainless steel pedals; and R-badging stitched into the seat backrests. The R-Line, like the Elegance, also benefits from a bolstered package of assistance systems, including Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert, and Park Assist. Progressive steering and sports suspension add another layer of driver focus to the personality of the R-Line, which starts at £36,710 OTR.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan Allspace is another practicality-packed SUV from Volkswagen, continuing the model’s goal of providing enough room for all the family, and their luggage. On top of this, it has the connectivity, technology and quality to face up to every challenge a family could throw at it.

“With this enhancement, it has even more convenience, safety and assistance features, while maintaining the practicality and Volkswagen quality that families love.”