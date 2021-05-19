Time and More UK Ltd are to partner with BRDC British F3 driver Bart Horsten, in conjunction with Briston Watches, for the upcoming 2021 season.

Bart is an Australian-Irish driver, who has raced in British F4 and BRDC British F3, with his aim for 2021 being to climb the ranks into FIA F3 and onwards, working towards his ultimate goal of F1. In 2021 Bart will return for his second season in BRDC British F3 and compete with Hitech GP, one of the most respected teams outside F1, with a proven track record of success.

Briston Watches branding will be a prominent feature on Bart’s race suit, helmet and Hitech GP British F3 car. The partnership will see the brand supporting Bart during the next step of his racing career.

Bart’s watch of choice is the Briston Clubmaster Traveler Worldtime in steel and blue. Limited to only 500 pieces worldwide, the Traveler Worldtime is the perfect timepiece for a jet-setting lifestyle and the ideal accessory for any racing driver. Equipped with a fully automatic Swiss movement, the GMT function and inner bezel with 24 time zones means this Worldtime watch lets you know the time in 24 cities around the world in an instant.



“I’m thrilled to be working with Time and More UK Ltd and I’m excited to be representing Briston Watches this season. I’m looking forward to working together to achieve great things this year, and in the future.” – Bart Horsten