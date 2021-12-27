Everyone has got used to socialising outdoors during the pandemic, and an outdoor party can be a fun way to bring loved ones together safely. Although outdoor parties can be good fun, they can also be tricky to organise, particularly due to the unpredictable British weather. There are a few helpful tips to keep in mind if you are hosting any kind of outdoor event that will hopefully allow it to be a success and enjoyable for both you and your guests. So, if you are planning an outdoor birthday party, wedding, or any other kind of social event, then read on for a few tips that should help.

Find A Marquee

First, you need to have a marquee, whether you borrow one from a friend, hire one or buy one. Even if your event is in the middle of summer, the weather can be unpredictable, and a marquee will help your guests to stay warm and sheltered while also helping to create the right atmosphere for your event.

Choose Comfortable Seating

You don’t want your guests to be standing for the entire event, so you need to have ample seating. Make sure that you know how many people will be attending and then find comfortable seating that people can use. This can be a combination of things, such as garden furniture, foldable camping chairs, and even quilts that people can use to sit on the floor.

Put Down Flooring

Temporary outdoor flooring is also essential for any outdoor party. You do not want your guests to get muddy, especially if everyone is dressed up. Outdoor protective flooring is also important if you have tables and chairs laid out or a dance floor set up for the party to protect your grass or patio.

Hire Portable Heating

Portable heating should also be hired as a way to keep your guests warm and comfortable. It can get chilly in the UK, but heat for hire will keep your guests nice and warm even if outdoors in the evening during winter. This will make a big difference to the party’s success, and it is one of the most important elements that need to be arranged.

Consider Lighting Options

Following on from this, you also need to consider lighting options. Exterior lighting will be necessary for when the sun goes down. You can also use string lights and lanterns as decorative lighting to create a cosy, magical atmosphere at your party. These added touches will also make the photos look much better.

Consider The Neighbours

It is always important to consider the neighbours when hosting a party, particularly an outdoor one. Give them plenty of notice for when the event will be and let them know what time it will finish. You might also find it helpful to invite them along, which would mean that you are not worrying about them the whole time.

These tips should be useful for anyone planning any kind of outdoor social event. Outdoor events can be tricky to organise, but you can plan an event that everyone by following these steps.