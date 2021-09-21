Amsterdam, The Netherlands September 16th, 2021: The global market leader in vehicle partition screens, Driver Bubble™, recently announced their new “Education program’, targeting more than 18,000 schools across the United Kingdom. The ‘Education program’, among other benefits, will include special pricing for all schools with scalable financing options to suit the budgeting cycle.

With the road map set for the UK educational institutions to resume, this launch is yet another conscious effort by Driver Bubble™ to enable safer school commute providing peace of mind to teachers, pupils, parents and drivers with Driver Bubble’s in-vehicle partition screens.

Thomas Kruyne, Director of Driver Bubble™, said, “COVID-19 has been a hindrance affecting all education systems in the UK and across the globe. It is the right of every student to get a quality education and every teacher to work in a safe and healthy environment. The launch of our ‘Education Program’ is an initiative that allows every school, pupil, teacher and parent to travel more safely on school trips, school runs and outings.”

The Driver Bubble™ partition screens provide a durable, comprehensive and simple way to help shield teachers, drivers and students during school outings and other journeys. The screens are engineered from high-impact polycarbonate, providing an extra layer of protection with up to 95% surface coverage.

Will Cattrall, Business Development Manager at Taxi Butler and Driver Bubble, said, “At Driver Bubble™, we take pride in knowing that our vehicle partition screen helps people stay connected and continue to work together. With the ‘Education program’, we will bring Driver Bubble™ to every school, college & university across the United Kingdom and the world. The transportation requirements of every school are different; that’s why we have the option of engineering and manufacturing bespoke screens to adapt to all fleets.”

Driver Bubble’s vehicle protection screens can be tailor-made, keeping every vehicle and journey in mind. The screens are robust, lightweight, flexible, built from polycarbonate, and easily removed and transferred to other vehicles. The screens will be installed across all educational institutes’ vehicles, demonstrating Driver Bubble’s continued effort in prioritising the health of all teachers, pupils and parents.

About Driver Bubble™

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the transportation industry faced unprecedented challenges globally, and Driver Bubble™ was born. The company builds and distributes protective screens for the global taxi, rideshare and transportation industries. The Driver Bubble™ partition screen is a simple, intuitive screen that fits most vehicles and helps shield passengers and drivers alike. Several companies in the rideshare and taxi industry have installed vehicle partition screens to help continue providing their services throughout the pandemic.

