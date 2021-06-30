The global market leader in vehicle partitions screens, Driver Bubble™, recently announced the launch of the new Driver Bubble Desk Guard. With the new road map set for the UK, businesses, educational institutions, co-working spaces & offices have slowly started opening again. This launch is yet another conscious effort by Driver Bubble™ to minimise the risk of infection by effectively protecting professionals at the workplace, furthermore, ensuring that they stay connected.

The new Driver Bubble Desk Guard enables professionals to work wherever they go. It is simple, lightweight, optically transparent, and portable, making it the perfect choice for working professionals’, co-working spaces, and offices. All you need to do is unpack, unfold, and you are protected and can connect safely with the people around you.

Thomas Kruyne, Director of Driver Bubble™, said, ” At Driver Bubble™, we connect people, and therefore we are continuously extending our efforts to provide safety solutions for everyone, furthermore enhancing the experience of staying connected and working together. We are regularly improving our products, based on our client preferences. The launch of the new Driver Bubble ‘Desk Guard’ is one such example of ensuring a safe and sustainable workspace solution for all customers and partners. ”

As professionals start returning to co-working spaces and offices, the new Driver Bubble Desk Guard is perfect for professionals from the business, offices, co-working spaces, and travelling professionals. It is the most cost-effective solution providing immediate protection.

About Driver Bubble™

As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, the transportation industry faced unprecedented challenges globally, and Driver Bubble™ was born. The company builds and distributes protective screens for the global taxi, rideshare and transportation industry. The Driver Bubble™ partition screen is a simple, intuitive screen that fits most vehicles and helps shield passengers and drivers alike. Several companies in the rideshare and taxi industry have installed vehicle partition screens to help continue providing their services throughout the pandemic.