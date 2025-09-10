Togg at IAA Mobility 2025 – SUV and Fastback enter the German market with five Euro NCAP stars

Mobility brand Togg is celebrating its market entry in Germany at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, alongside the world premiere of its production-ready T10F fastback sedan. With the all-electric SUV T10X and the T10F, Togg is introducing two models to the German market, both of which achieved the top rating of five stars in the independent Euro NCAP safety assessment.

Starting September 29, 2025, both models will be available for online orders exclusively via Trumore, the in-house service and ordering platform of Togg. More than 70,000 users in Türkiye are already driving the flagship T10X – and now, Togg is expanding its presence into the European market, offering the T10F sedan to drivers in both Türkiye and Germany almost simultaneously.

“With the T10X and T10F, we are entering the European market with confidence. Achieving five stars from Euro NCAP underlines that safety has been a top priority for us from the very beginning” said CEO Gürcan Karakaş.

Guided by its mission “More Than a Car,” Togg aims to provide connected and fully electric mobility solutions worldwide. Since its start, the company has consistently placed the needs and expectations of users at the center of its strategy.

“Germany is Europe’s most important automotive market and therefore offers significant potential,” explains CEO Gürcan Karakaş. “It is only natural for Togg to begin its European journey here. Our two models stand for a user-centric, forward-looking mobility experience. In addition, we are building a holistic mobility ecosystem in Germany by introducing our digital platform Trumore to new users. We are also evaluating the introduction of our Trugo charging infrastructure in Germany.”

According to Fuat Tosyalı, Chairman of the Board at Togg, entering the European market marks a “historic moment” for the brand. “For the first time, the Turkish industry is presenting a fully self-developed and manufactured electric vehicle to the European audience – a true testament to the spirit of innovation and determination that has driven our work in recent years,” Tosyalı emphasized.

With its current models, Togg is focusing on meeting the evolving demands of the mobility sector and strengthening its position as a user-oriented brand on the international stage.

Togg at IAA Mobility 2025 Exhibition Presence Hall A2, Booth C40 Experience Togg Open Space, Königsplatz TD 110