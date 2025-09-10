New Renault Clio revealed

New Renault Clio delivers a sculpted, sensual silhouette with strong Latin roots

C-segment technology on a B-segment car; up to 29 cutting-edge advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) available, plus OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in as standard

UK line-up set to feature two new powertrains; a full hybrid 1.8-litre engine averaging more than 72mpg and delivering 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds, and a 1.2-litre petrol unit linked to a manual gearbox

Over its 35-year history, Clio has always set the benchmark in its category in Europe and has remained the best seller for Renault throughout its five previous generations. The first model, launched in 1990, represented a conscious step up in quality and a complete revolution in its segment, reflected in the adoption of an actual name, rather than a number, to follow on from the Super-5 era.

Over the generations, Clio has consistently redefined standards in its segment in terms of design, comfort, cabin space, quality, safety, driving pleasure, and multimedia features, while also reducing emissions. These efforts twice earned the model the highly esteemed title of European Car of the Year, in 1991 and 2006.

Clio has included numerous iconic versions over the years, such as the sporty 16V and Williams, and the incredible Clio V6 with its rear mid-engine. Overall, Clio has sold nearly 17 million units across 120 countries around the world, making it the best-selling French car of all time. In fact, Clio continues to top the charts, emerging as the best-selling car in Europe in the first half of 2025.

In the UK, Clio has sold over 1.3 million units since its introduction in 1990.

The fifth generation Renault Clio introduced a full hybrid E-Tech 145hp powertrain, which has proved very popular among UK consumers. So far in 2025, UK Renault Clio sales have been split roughly 40/60% petrol/HEV.

A new superpowered generation

Entirely redesigned, the new sixth generation Renault Clio is above all peppy, boasting a completely new distinctive style that reflects the brand’s modern approach to design and tech. All the dials have been cranked up on this extremely technical, high-precision, new-generation hatchback sporting an especially sculpted, sensual silhouette and a strong look.

New Renault Clio has been boosted in every way, including its powertrain range. It asserts itself more than ever as the most efficient model in the Renault hybrid line-up. Adopting a new full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain, which is both more powerful and as efficient as can be, Clio now boasts a record-low 89g/km of CO 2 and combined fuel consumption of just 72.4 mpg. It delivers fuel savings of up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine and can use the electric motor up to 80% of the time in city driving.

Inside the vehicle, special focus was given to the quality of the interior, using recycled materials, a double V-shaped screen with OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, as well as a variety of technological features and up to 29 cutting-edge advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“We have always seen Clio as a cultural marker, a major part of the Renault identity. When you think Clio, you think Renault, and when you think Renault you think Clio! Having sold nearly 17 million units, Clio is our best-seller. With each new generation, Clio redefines the standards for its category. We have applied the same approach to this sixth generation, revamping its design, its range of powertrains and its features, with the arrival of Google on board. New Clio perfectly represents the level of excellence of our hybrid range, alongside our fully electric models.”

— Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

Renault Clio in 10 key figures

1990: The year in which the Renault Clio was first launched, shaking up the city car segment.

17 million: The number of Clio units sold around the world over the first five generations.

120: The number of countries in the world where Clio has been sold since the first generation.

1: The position at which Renault Clio is ranked in terms of sales in Europe (first half of 2025).

6: The number of generations of Renault Clio since its launch in 1990.

35: The number of years Renault Clio has been on the market.

29: The number of ADAS with which new Renault Clio can be fitted.

89: The record g/km of CO 2 emitted by the new Renault Clio full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain.

Over 1,000: The number of Renault Clio produced each day at the Bursa plant.

68,000: Kilometres covered by 17 million Clios lined up, equivalent to 1.7 times around the earth.

A PEPPY DESIGN

With the sixth generation Clio, Renault’s design teams have embarked upon a new chapter, literally cranking up all the dials to create a new generation of extremely technical, high-precision machines for the brand. Following on from the Embleme concept car, they have produced an especially sculpted, sensual silhouette and a strong LED look, developing a more desirable, more expressive car with very Latin roots.

Exterior design: chiselled, sensual and more Latin than ever

One glance at Clio is enough to appreciate the considerable work carried out in the very early stages to remodel the proportions, with a longer bonnet, the wheelbase increased to 2.59m (extended 8mm) and a highly dynamic roof line similar to that of an ultra-compact coupé, rewriting the rules of the segment. It is accentuated by a shark fin antenna and finished with an integrated spoiler. The New Clio design is larger than the previous generation, rising from 4.05m to 4.12m (an additional 67mm) in length, with extended overhangs, and from 1.73m to 1.77m (an additional 39mm) in width. The height is 1.45m (an additional 11mm).

Front view: maximum personality and a resolute expression

The new front view is extremely expressive, while the character lines on the bonnet converge towards a prominent radiator grille decorated with diamonds. The new light signature, with the large daytime running lights recalling the diamond of the logo, is completed by the resolute expression created by the projector headlights set in a black housing.

When lines create dynamic tension

The streamlined silhouette, alternating between concave and convex shapes, comes to life with precise tension lines that capture light and inject fresh liveliness and dynamism to the outline. The black wheel arches give New Clio an even more sporty feel, with 18-inch alloys (depending on the trim) and greater width helping to create a strong visual presence on the road.

A more athletic Clio design

Certain Clio signature components remain, including the elegantly concealed rear door handles, while the contour of the windows, angled to accelerate towards the rear, have been refined. With a highly angled rear windscreen and a strong boot line, new Clio boasts an athletic look, almost forceful, underscored by four taillights inspired by sportscars.

Seven body colours

A range of seven body colours are available on New Renault Clio, two of which are new – Absolute Red (including a coloured clearcoat) and Absolute Green. The other colours include Glacier White, Ceramic Grey, Shadow Grey, Diamond Black, and Iron Blue.

“This sixth generation represents the start of a bold new chapter – a Clio that is more desirable, expressive and dynamic than ever but that stays true to its identity. Its sleek curves and tension lines capture the light, adding liveliness and energy to its silhouette, while its body appears almost liquid and elegantly envelops this substantial technological package.”

Paula Fabregat-Andreu, Renault Brand Design Project Director

Interior design: modernity and technology on board

In its spacious passenger compartment, New Renault Clio offers an immediately visible upgrade on previous generations. Starting with its dashboard, it introduces new materials and a brand-new grain. The passenger side is covered in textile (depending on the trim) integrating ambient lighting that offers a choice of 48 colours, with white lighting also integrated into the interior doors. On the top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine, the textile accent is replaced with Alcantara, while an innovative technique has been used to paint the area around the vents with a coloured chrome fade creating a highly technical finish.

Exceedingly technological presentation

The dashboard features a dual 10.1-inch screen set-up arranged in a V-shape (depending on the trim), making the key information ideally oriented towards the driver. The top-of-the-range compact steering wheel was taken from higher segment models. Beyond its highly aesthetic look, it benefits from many functional features. For example, the number of steering wheel turns from lock to lock has been reduced from 3.3 to 2.6, for a more agile driving experience. It also integrates the Multi-Sense button to choose between driving modes, which are each associated with specific interior mood lighting. The brand-new seat design uses recycled materials, graphics in echo and coloured topstitching (depending on the trim), helping to create a dynamic driving environment.

A passenger compartment packed with storage space

New Renault Clio continues to accommodate five people comfortably and now boasts new storage solutions, with a central console integrating a closed compartment with a soft articulated lid (depending on the trim). The cabin includes two USB-C sockets at the front, an induction charger (depending on the trim) and a 12V socket in the back to easily plug in a USB adaptor or a cool box for example.

A more accessible boot

The boot offers capacity of up to 391 litres (depending on the powertrain) and a highly accessible sill height, 40mm lower than the previous generation. The button to open the boot is integrated directly into the tailgate.

Eco-design omnipresent

In the Esprit Alpine trim, new Renault Clio is composed of over 33.7% low-environmental impact materials. The full hybrid Esprit Alpine is over 85% recyclable. The dashboard is made up of at least 50% recycled polypropylene (39% for the central console), the bumper absorber is made from fully recycled plastic, while at least 50% of the aluminium used for the 18-inch alloys on the Esprit Alpine is recycled.

HIGH-EFFICIENCY, HIGH-PERFORMANCE POWERTRAINS

The choice of superpowered powertrains under new Renault Clio’s bonnet matches this sixth generation’s ultra-dynamic design. The advanced full hybrid E-Tech 160hp tops the line-up with one-of-a-kind technology enabling a best-in-category balance between performance and efficiency.

Two powertrains for every driving need

New Renault Clio takes performance to the next level with two new powertrains. Their outputs range from 115 to 160 hp and they are designed to make the most of the car’s agile chassis and wider track. The car is built on the CMF-B platform and Renault’s engineers upped their game to provide first-class comfort, segment-leading dynamic handling and carefully crafted soundproofing. New Clio is more versatile than ever – it suits every driving need, from commutes on busy city roads to long drives on open roads, for private customers and fleet operators alike.

The high-performance, high-efficiency full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain

The full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain is the spearhead of the sixth generation of Clio. Developed by Horse Powertrain, the driving pleasure it provides is outstanding with its unique multimode intelligent gearbox. Its performance is at the top of the segment (0 to 62mph in 8.5 seconds) and its efficiency is uncompromising, with no need for the driver to plug in the vehicle to charge it.

Its CO 2 emissions set a record-low 89 g/km, and its combined-cycle consumption is up to 72.4 mpg – less than the full hybrid E-Tech 145hp powertrain and up to 40% less than a conventional petrol engine. New Clio full hybrid E-Tech 160hp can drive in electric mode for up to 80% of the time in and around cities, and for 621 miles on motorways. Its Renault-proprietary technology combines a 1.8 litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder combustion engine, two electric motors powered by a 1.4 kWh battery featuring a new cooling system, and a clutchless multimode intelligent dog box with tailored ratios.

An intelligent gearbox to unleash the hybrid powertrain

The full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain’s gearbox is supercharged with Formula 1 technology and combines two ratios for the electric motor and four ratios for the combustion engine. The 15 possible pairings between the motor and engine optimise driving pleasure, consumption and CO 2 emissions. The system automatically selects the full hybrid E-Tech powertrain’s mode:

All-electric (the motor drives the wheels)

Dynamic hybrid (the engine and motor work together to drive the wheels)

E-drive (the motor drives the wheels, the engine charges the battery)

Combustion (the engine drives the wheels and/or charges the battery)

Energy recovery (the wheels drive the motor, which charges the battery)

New Clio also comes with four driving modes, which adjust powertrain calibration and steering assistance.

“New Clio offers best-in-class technology with the full hybrid E-Tech 160hp powertrain. The extra 15hp and 22 Nm of additional torque enhance performance and driving pleasure while cutting fuel consumption to a record low 3.9 litres per 100 km. And it can drive in all-electric mode 80% of the time on urban and suburban roads.”

Nicolas Laruaz, Clio Product Leader

A complementary choice of powertrains to suit every driver’s needs

The new entry-level Renault Clio comes with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged TCe engine delivering 115hp – a substantial performance boost over the previous generation – mated to a smooth-shifting manual gearbox. Torque of 190Nm ensures excellent drivability in all conditions, while CO 2 emissions are from only 114 g/km. The 0-62mph sprint is completed in just 10.1 seconds, while combined cycle economy is 56.5 mpg.

SUPERPOWERED EQUIPMENT

New Renault Clio is high-tech, hyper-connected and packed with the best features from Renault’s high-end cars. Its all-in-one OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in, data packages and extensive connectivity treats customers to an experience on a par with Renault’s premium models. It also enables connected maintenance and over-the-air software updates. Its 29 ADAS along with Safety Score and Safety Coach round out its exceptionally comprehensive array of technology.

Next-level tech on board

The OpenR Link with Google built-in multimedia system is a first at this level in the line-up. It comprises two 10-inch screens, one of which is a central display facing the driver, with an extensive suite of connected services including Google Maps, Google Assistant (which can also control some vehicle features) and Google Play (providing access to more than 100 apps). The exclusive partner apps include the world’s favourite radio stations (from Radioplayer for Renault), hi-fi music streaming platforms (e.g. Amazon Music), video streaming essentials (e.g. Prime Video), premium subscription services (e.g. HBO Max), an exclusive music game for passengers (SongPop for Renault) and an Internet browser (Vivaldi).

Advanced connectivity

The two 10-inch screens offer wireless smartphone screen replication via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charging pad is built into the centre console (depending on the trim). The My Renault smartphone app enables the vehicle owner to stay in touch with their New Renault Clio, for example enabling them to locate it and access some of the onboard data. New Clio’s onboard system now also supports over-the-air updates and connected maintenance.

“Connectivity is no doubt one of new Clio’s main upsides. We built in the best onboard technologies from the high end of the Renault range, adding OpenR Link with Google built-in for the first time. So you can enjoy the highly effective voice controls, a super-efficient connected navigation system and a huge choice of apps from Google Play. All this will provide a tailored experience that is unprecedented at this level in the line-up.”

Delphine de Andria, B-Segment Product Director

An all-round driver assistance suite

In addition to the automatic parking brake, which comes as standard on all versions, new Renault Clio has more ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) than ever before. Up to 29 features (depending on the trim, with UK specifications yet to be announced) from the high end of the range are available, including several making their first appearance in Clio. These include Active Driver Assist intelligent adaptive cruise control (which made its segment debut in Renault 5 E-Tech electric), front and rear detection and emergency trajectory correction, automatic emergency braking in reverse, safe-exit alert for occupants and the emergency stop assist function, which slows the vehicle down to a complete stop in the event of driver inactivity. The reversing camera and 360° camera now feed high-definition images to simplify parking. And, as in the rest of Renault’s line-up, the My Safety Switch on the dashboard to the left of the steering wheel can simultaneously turn up to five ADAS on or off.

Safety by design

Renault started its Human First programme in 2023 to step up its commitment to keeping drivers, passengers and everyone else on the road safe, around the world, with a host of technological breakthroughs. New Renault Clio is ready for the forthcoming General Safety Regulation 2.3 standard: it comes with an advanced driver monitoring system using an in-car camera to detect tiredness and distraction. Also to assist drivers and reduce the risk of accidents, new Renault Clio features Safety Score and Safety Coach (which won an award for innovation in road safety in France in 2024).

Safety Score analyses the car’s speed, trajectory and safety-distance data to assess driving. It now also includes the driver attention monitoring system, to enable more comprehensive analysis. At the end of each drive, the system generates a score from 0 to 100, then Safety Coach provides personalised advice to help improve safety.

Another system, Safety Monitor, is now also available as a dashboard widget and displays brief text messages that are safe to read while driving.

New Clio also includes with QRescue, a QR code to provide firefighters with important information in an emergency.

A FULL-SCALE INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL VENTURE

New Renault Clio will be built in Bursa, Turkey, at a plant that has made over 5 million Clio units to date. It will round out Renault’s comprehensive, complementary and youthful line-up to meet every B-segment customer’s needs.

The Bursa plant behind new Clio

The Oyak Renault plant in Bursa was founded in 1971 and ranks among Renault Group’s largest production facilities worldwide. It is well known for its uncompromising quality standards, and notably assembles Renault Clio – over 5 million and counting – and Duster models. New Clio is the next chapter for this plant with a long history and strong local roots (it for instance makes over 50% of its purchases from 90 domestic suppliers). The industrial complex also houses an engineering centre, Renault Technology Türkiye, which oversaw new Clio’s full development process. A Refactory, which refurbishes used vehicles, opened at the plant in July 2023.

The industrial ecosystem in Bursa is a perfect example of Renault Group’s solid industrial footprint, meets demand in the local market, and plays a pivotal role in exports to Mediterranean Europe and the Middle East.

Covering the full B-segment

Renault offers the most complete and one of the youngest B-segment line-ups on the market, meeting the full breadth of customer demand. Its range is perfectly complementary, encompassing four vehicles providing a choice of sizes, powertrains and body styles:

Lengths from 3.92 metres (Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the most compact vehicle) to 4.24 metres (Captur)

Two electric models (Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric) and two full hybrid E-Tech models (Clio and Captur)

Two hatchbacks (Clio and Renault 5 E-Tech electric) and two models with a raised driving position (Captur and Renault 4 E-Tech electric)

This broad B-segment range has been regularly renewed over the past couple of years: Captur was introduced in Q3 2024, Renault 5 E-Tech electric in Q1 2025, Renault 4 E-Tech electric in Q3 2025 and the latest addition, new Clio, in mid-2027.

“New Renault Clio combines a B-segment car’s compact build with the performance and equipment of an upper segment model. It is versatile, efficient and well equipped, giving it everything of a great car. And it is the perfect addition to our line-up to meet every B-segment customer’s needs alongside Captur, Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric.”

Bruno Vanel, VP Product Performance, Renault Brand

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Size and weight

Length: 4.116 metres

Width: 1.768 metres

Height: 1.451 metres

Wheelbase: 2.591 metres

Front overhang: 859 mm

Rear overhang: 667 mm

Ground clearance: 142 mm unladen (119 mm laden)

Weight: from 1,155 kg

Boot capacity: 391 litres (depending on powertrain)

Load sill height: 735 mm

Towing capacity: 900 kg

Powertrains

Full hybrid E-Tech 160hp

1.8 litre 4-cylinder full hybrid (engine: 160hp/172 Nm, motor: 205 Nm), intelligent multimode gearbox

CO 2 emissions: from 89 g/km (combined cycle)

Combined fuel consumption: 72.4 mpg

0 to 62mph: 8.5 seconds

TCe 115hp

1.2 litre 3-cylinder TCe engine (115 hp/190 Nm), manual gearbox

CO 2 emissions: from 114 g/km (combined cycle)

Combined fuel consumption: 56.5 mpg

0 to 62mph: 10.1 seconds