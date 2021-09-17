Tolent awarded £2.7m ward improvement contract at RVI Hospital

Two wards at Newcastle’s RVI Hospital are underway with key upgrade works within the site’s maternity and stroke units.

The £2.7m contract is being delivered by contractor Tolent, and will see Wards 41 and 42 undergo a series of refurbishment works to increase space and improve facilities for both patients and staff.

Ward 42 will become part of the hospital’s stroke unit, creating four additional six-bed bays, four single cubicles, an assessment suite, a new staff room and a patient rehabilitation gym to enhance patient experience.

Adding to the existing maternity unit, Ward 41, currently used as a stroke ward, will become integrated into the maternity wing, making better use of the space available and the location of the ward.

The ward will also undergo a refurbishment in-line with Newcastle Hospitals new branding standards. These standards are to be rolled out across all future refurbishments, to improve the ward environment and the overall patient experience.

Working closely with the Newcastle Hospitals Trusts estates team and designed by Newcastle-based P+HS Architects, the team are also looking to maximise the available space within the wing.

Current plans include a new care space within the maternity unit, to provide additional in-patient and out-patient care and support to mothers and babies who may require long periods of time in hospital.

Robert Lees, senior project manager for Estates Capital Projects, said: “These key upgrade projects will provide immediate benefits and create an improved environment for both patients and staff.

“As an outstanding Trust, these improved facilities will help our staff continue to provide the highest standard of care and we look forward to seeing the completed works.”

This contract is the twelfth awarded to Tolent by the Trust’s estates team, having already carried out over £12.5m worth of work across the RVI and Freeman hospital’s in the city as well as the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Sunderland in March 2020.

David Thompson, regional director for Tolent, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with the Newcastle Hospitals Trusts estates team which is testimony to the continued high standards that our team deliver.

“The work being carried out is going to make a real difference to the care of patients and the wellbeing of the staff who care for them, and it’s something we’re proud to be involved in.”