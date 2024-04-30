Tom Petty Tribute Comes to Whitley Bay

There will be Full Moon Fever over Whitley Bay as fans of the legendary musician Tom Petty prepare to experience the magic of his music live, when the Heartbreak – Tom Petty Show stops off at The Playhouse on Friday, June 7th.

“Heartbreak” pays homage to the iconic rock star, faithfully recreating the energy, passion, and timeless hits that made Tom Petty a household name. From “American Girl” to “Free Fallin’” and everything in between, audiences can expect an unforgettable night celebrating the music that has left an indelible mark on generations.

“We’re thrilled to bring the music of Tom Petty to fans old and new,” said the band’s lead vocalist, Pete Wade who plays Tom in the show. “Tom’s songs have a universal appeal, and we aim to capture that spirit and share it with as many people as possible. This is a brand-new show, and we are keen to reach as many fans old and new as possible.”

Tom Petty, a recipient of Grammy Awards and an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stands as one of the highest-selling artists in history. With a career spanning four decades, he has maintained enduring popularity not only through his solo work but also via collaborations with iconic acts such as The Traveling Wilburys, Stevie Nicks, Roy Orbison, and Mudcrutch. Additionally, his presence in movies and TV shows further solidifies his widespread appeal. Recently, his exposure in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer led to an astounding 37,000% surge in streaming.

With meticulous attention to detail, “Heartbreak” delivers a concert experience that transports audiences back to the height of Tom Petty’s career, evoking the same excitement and emotion that once filled arenas around the world. Petty’s popularity is set to grow even more when Tom’s great friend Dolly Parton releases a reimagined version of his track “Southern Accents” from the forthcoming Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

The band stumbled upon a fascinating connection while planning the logistics of their gig in Whitley Bay. Not far from the venue lies a village named Wideopen, reminiscent of one of Petty’s later hits, “Into the Great Wide Open.” Pete remarked on this serendipitous discovery, stating, “We couldn’t ignore the coincidence and decided to commemorate it by supporting a charity in the area.”

The band chose St Oswald’s Hospice in nearby Gosforth, allocating 10 pairs of tickets to be distributed among the families of those under the hospice’s care, as well as their dedicated staff and volunteers. Steph Eduesi CEO of the charity was delighted with the musical gift. “It’s not every day that we get an invitation like this, and we certainly won’t back down from this very kind offer.”

The Whitley Bay Playhouse is well known for hosting top-tier musical acts and performances and provides the perfect backdrop for “Heartbreak” to showcase their talents. Fans can expect an evening of sing-alongs, nostalgia, and celebration as they pay tribute to one of rock’s greatest icons. Tickets for the Whitley Bay Playhouse show are available now and can be purchased through the band’s website or Playhouse box office.

www.heartbreakshow.co.uk

www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/heartbreak-the-tom-petty-show/