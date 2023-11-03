Top 5 Hidden Restaurants in Gateshead

Gateshead, a town in Tyne and Wear, England, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culinary scene. While there are plenty of well-known eateries in the area, sometimes the real gems are the hidden restaurants that offer exceptional dining experiences. If you’re looking to explore the hidden culinary treasures of Gateshead, here are the top five hidden restaurants that you shouldn’t miss:

1. The Black Bull

Tucked away in the heart of Gateshead, The Black Bull is a hidden gem renowned for its cozy atmosphere and delicious British cuisine. This traditional pub has been serving locals since the 1800s and continues to impress with its sophisticated yet unpretentious menu. From hearty Sunday roasts to classic fish and chips, The Black Bull offers a wide range of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Make sure to try their famous homemade pies, which are a real treat for any food enthusiast.

2. The Staith House

Nestled along the picturesque River Tyne, The Staith House is a charming restaurant located on the Gateshead Quayside. This hidden gem is known for its breathtaking views and commitment to using locally sourced produce. The menu at The Staith House features an array of mouthwatering seafood dishes, including fresh oysters, succulent mussels, and perfectly grilled fish. The restaurant also offers a selection of fine wines and craft beers to complement your meal. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two or a place to celebrate a special occasion, The Staith House is the perfect hidden retreat.

3. Riley’s Fish Shack

If you’re a seafood lover, Riley’s Fish Shack is a must-visit hidden restaurant in Gateshead. Located on King Edward’s Bay, this quirky shack offers a truly unique dining experience. With stunning views of the North Sea, Riley’s Fish Shack serves up a delectable selection of fresh and sustainably sourced seafood. From mouthwatering lobster rolls to crispy squid, every dish on the menu is bursting with flavor. The laid-back atmosphere at Riley’s makes it an ideal spot to enjoy a casual lunch or a relaxing evening with friends.

4. River Beat

Hidden beneath the railway arches, River Beat is a trendy restaurant located in the heart of Gateshead. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and live music events, River Beat offers an eclectic menu that showcases a fusion of flavors from around the world. From mouthwatering Asian street food to hearty Mexican dishes, this hidden gem caters to all taste buds. Don’t forget to try their signature cocktails, which are expertly crafted and guaranteed to impress even the most discerning cocktail connoisseur.

5. Istanbul Meze Mangal

If you’re craving authentic Turkish cuisine, Istanbul Meze Mangal is the place to go. This hidden gem in Gateshead offers a wide range of traditional Turkish dishes, from succulent kebabs to flavorful mezes. The cozy and welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant, combined with the friendly staff, creates a truly memorable dining experience. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover, Istanbul Meze Mangal has something to satisfy every palate.

Next time you find yourself in Gateshead and want to venture off the beaten path, make sure to visit one of these hidden restaurants. From traditional British fare to international delicacies, these hidden gems offer a delightful culinary journey that is sure to leave you craving more.