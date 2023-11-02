top 5 hidden restaurants in Northumberland?

Northumberland, a county in the North East of England, is known for its stunning landscapes, historic castles, and charming coastal towns. However, hidden amongst its picturesque villages and rolling countryside are some truly hidden gems when it comes to dining experiences. Here, we take a look at the top five hidden restaurants in Northumberland that are sure to delight your taste buds.

1. The Potted Lobster

Tucked away in the beautiful coastal town of Bamburgh, The Potted Lobster is a true hidden gem. This small and intimate restaurant offers breathtaking views of Bamburgh Castle and the North Sea. With a menu focusing on seafood, it comes as no surprise that their signature dish is potted lobster. It is made with locally sourced lobster, gently poached in butter and served with crusty bread. Alongside this, they offer a range of other mouthwatering seafood dishes and a carefully curated selection of wines to complement your meal.

2. The Treehouse Restaurant

If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, The Treehouse Restaurant at The Alnwick Garden is not to be missed. Nestled among the treetops and surrounded by lush gardens, this enchanting restaurant offers a magical setting for your meal. The menu features locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, presented beautifully by their talented chefs. From hearty dishes like Northumberland lamb to delicate vegetarian options, there is something to suit every palate. After your meal, take a stroll in the stunning gardens and marvel at the grandeur of Alnwick Castle, towering nearby.

3. The Cook and Barker Inn

The Cook and Barker Inn, located in Newton on the Moor, is a hidden gem that not many tourists stumble upon. This charming inn dates back to the 1800s and offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant showcases the best of Northumberland’s produce, with a menu that changes regularly to incorporate seasonal ingredients. From mouthwatering steaks to fresh seafood, each dish is expertly prepared and beautifully presented. Pair your meal with a selection from their extensive wine list, and you’re in for a memorable dining experience.

4. The Sill Bistro

Situated within The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, The Sill Bistro provides not just a great meal but also stunning views of Northumberland National Park. The menu celebrates the region’s heritage and showcases local ingredients in creative ways. From hearty soups to indulgent desserts, their menu caters to a range of tastes and dietary preferences. After your meal, take the opportunity to explore the discovery center and learn more about the natural beauty and wildlife that Northumberland has to offer.

5. Barrasford Arms

If you’re in search of a hidden restaurant that offers a rustic and charming dining experience, look no further than the Barrasford Arms. Located in the idyllic village of Barrasford, this traditional inn is perfect for those seeking a taste of Northumberland’s countryside. The menu focuses on classic pub fare but with an elevated twist, featuring dishes like slow-cooked lamb shank and pan-fried sea bass. The warm and cozy atmosphere, combined with friendly service, makes this hidden gem a must-visit for food enthusiasts.

Northumberland is a treasure trove of hidden restaurants that offer delightful experiences for food lovers. From coastal gems to countryside retreats, these hidden spots provide the perfect opportunity to indulge in Northumberland’s culinary delights while enjoying the county’s natural beauty. So, whether you’re a local looking for a new dining spot or a visitor wanting to uncover Northumberland’s secrets, be sure to make a reservation at one of these top five hidden restaurants.