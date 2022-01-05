Hats have established themselves as one of the most important fashion accessories for women. From fedoras to snapbacks, baseball caps to bucket hats, women’s hats are undoubtedly functional, versatile, and stylish addition to the wardrobe. They are also suitable and practical for any occasion and season. Snow, rain, or scorching hot, the hats will help you stay dry, warm while also sheltering your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Apart from that, hats can complement casual outfits and turn them into gorgeous one. Most people purchase hats not to enjoy the features but to enhance their fashion sense. When you wear a hat, you will undoubtedly make yourself look professional. Not to mention, hats will make you look bold.

However, you need to choose the perfect hat as per the occasion or the season. Some types of hats come with great air circulation. Therefore, they are perfect for the summer months, not for winter. Additionally, hats should also be chosen depending on the face shape, size, head size, and outfit. Choosing the wrong hat will not only make you look unattractive but also destroy your personality. Hence, you need to know the details about the hats. Here are the top 6 women’s hats that will dominate in 2022.

Fedora

This 1st position of our list occupies none other than the fedora hats. It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the hats; the Fedora has been in existence for over a century. Back in the days of 1950s, the fedora hats were considered as one of the most essential fashion statements for the gangsters. After being unrecognized for a couple of decades, the popularity of the fedora hat started increasing in 2000. Due to their attractive features, fedora hats are one of the best fashion accessories for women. Today, the wide-brimmed felt women’s fedora hat from American Hat Makers is gaining massive popularity. Therefore, women who are focusing on showcasing their fashion statement should include fedora hats in their wardrobe. Even though fedora hats are available in multiple colors and sizes, it’s suggested to choose hats of medium widths and neutral tones.

Trilby

Even though the trilby is often confused with the fedora hats, they are not the same. The trilby is slightly different than the fedora hats. Crafted from straw or tweed, the trilby hat for women features a taller crown and smaller brim than the other types of fedora hats. This is why the trilby hats are perfect to wear from spring to autumn. Instead of pulling forward the hat to protect your face and neck, wear the hat at the back of your head. This is because trilby works as a fashion statement rather than serving functional value. They are one of the most desired hats for many celebrities including Ariana Grande, Billie Ellish, Beyoncé, etc. You can also spot them at the racing events where women wear hats to stand apart from the crowd.

Panama Hat

There’s nothing great than the Panama hats when they are paired with a white linen shirt and a beach backdrop. The Panama hats for women are known as traditional brimmed straw hats. They hail from Ecuador and are capable of keeping you warm even on the hot Miami summer days. The Panama hats are made of plaited leaves. For the past couple of years, the Panama straw hats for women have become an essential accessory for tropical and seaside destinations. Panama hats are made for blue skies and sunshine. Therefore, don’t consider using this hat on winter days. They come in great colors. Additionally, the hats are breathable and lightweight. As they are easy to wear, you don’t need to worry about bad fitting.

Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are only available in one color: pitch black. After being revived in the `90s, they have started to dominate the hat industry. Nowadays, most women choose bucket hats if they are planning to attend any formal event. The popularity of the bucket hats exploded when some famous actresses and fashion influencers started wearing them at events. The bucket hats are made of heavy-duty cotton fabrics such as canvas or denim. Some high-quality hats are made of wool bends like tweed. The bucket hats feature downgrade and wide brims that resemble inverted buckets. If you’re trying to showcase an urban look, you should consider the bucket hats as they are highly effective. To enhance your fashion statement, try pairing the bucket hats with a jersey or a bomber jacket. As per the Urban realist, your fashion sense will determine your personality.

Boater

The boater is another famous hat for women. They are perfect to wear during the summer days. The boater is a stiff straw hat that comes with an attractive ribbon around the crown. The popularity of the boater hats started back in the days of 2001.

The boater hat is best if you’re focusing on something new in the upcoming summer days. However, keep in mind that the boater hats for women cannot be paired with every type of outfit. Therefore, you need to consider your choice of outfit before wearing the hat. They are chic looking and one of the best alternatives to the fedora or Panama hats. These wide-brimmed straw hats will not only keep you cool during the summer days but also help you stay attractive.

Top Hat

You won’t find any headgear as sophisticated and as dominating as the top hat. Do you know the top hat became so famous? This is because Abraham Lincoln used to wear this type of hat. However, just because it was started through a man doesn’t mean you cannot wear it. Nowadays, top hats are one of the most popular headgear choices for women. When you wear a stylish and shorter top hat, it will undoubtedly help you stand apart from the crowd. This broad-brimmed flat and tall-crowned hat was considered to be paired only at the formal events. But now they can be worn anywhere. If you’re looking for a fancy way to show up to a party, you need to choose high-quality top hats.

Conclusion

These are the top 6 hats for women in 2022. Despite discussing different types of hats, the fedora hats will always remain our top priority. This is because they are capable of protecting your skin while also showcasing your fashion statement.