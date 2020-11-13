With the concept of globally distributed teams becoming increasingly popular as a result of the pandemic, most of us find ourselves working remotely. However, managing a remote team can be challenging, especially if you’ve never done it before. If you find yourself in a similar situation, and you’re looking for some help, we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 books on managing remote teams that will give you all the hands-on advice you’ll ever need.

1. The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work — Scott Berkun

20% of the entire web uses WordPress. And yet, the power behind WordPress.com is a small company called Automattic, Inc. — a business with just 120 employees who are globally distributed, barely use emails, and still manage to stay on top of their game. So, how is this company, with a fraction of the resources of an IT giant like Google, having such a significant impact on the Internet? How do they work? This book answers it all.

Written by former Microsoft veteran, author, and speaker Scott Berkun, The Year Without Pants discloses all the secrets of WordPress.com’s success while working remotely. The book also reveals insights on work culture, productivity, creativity, and leadership and is a must-read book for managing remote teams!

2. Virtual Culture: The Way We Work Doesn’t Work Anymore — Bryan Miles

Despite living in the 21st century, with high-speed internet and the latest tech gadgets, some companies still maintain a 20th-century corporate culture. In Virtual Culture, visionary entrepreneur Bryan Miles points out that the future of business is virtual, and companies must look beyond simple tech upgrades to be successful when working with remote teams.

Shared vision, not shared spaces, creates a culture. It is about instilling a sense of belonging for your employees and ensuring that they identify with the greater mission and the values of the company. Culture can be created without an office. –Bryan Miles, CEO & Co-Founder, Miles AG

Virtual Culture highlights the simple principle that productivity comes from people completing their tasks on time, and not from mandatory attendance in a sea of cubicles. When you create a result-oriented virtual culture, respect your employees’ time, and give them freedom, you can see great results — and that’s exactly what this book conveys.

3. Remote: Office Not Required — Jason Fried & David H. Hansson

Remote is a book that challenges the norm — the ‘under one roof’ model of work. For as long as we can remember, the daily roll call at work has dominated our lives. However, with the benefits of distributed teams such as access to a massive talent pool and lesser real estate footprint, remote work is here to stay.

“You’d be amazed how much quality collective thought can be captured using two simple tools: a voice connection and a shared screen.” –Jason Fried, Founder, 37signals>

Remote: Office not required is a call to action to end the oppression of being bound to a physical workspace. It combines an entertaining narrative with simple yet profound ideas to teach you how to get it right. If you’re a manager looking to read a book on managing remote teams, look no further. With fun chapters like ‘Talent isn’t bound by the hubs’ and ‘The virtual water cooler’, this book will change your perception of remote work and the benefits it can bring.

4. Work Together Anywhere: A Handbook on Working Remotely —Kirsten Janene-Nelson and Lisette Sutherland

Today, organizations across the globe are welcoming the game-changing benefits of remote work like never before. While employers benefit by saving resources and capital, employees enjoy telecommuting, higher productivity, and freedom. However, the key is to navigate the challenges of managing a remote team successfully, and this book helps with just that.

