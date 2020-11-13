When you talk about luxury casinos, Las Vegas is the first thing that comes to your mind. The gambling capital of the world is the epitome of the casino industry as a whole, with huge buildings, shiny neon lights, and wealthy businessmen sitting at poker tables. After Las Vegas, you will probably think of Macau and other overseas territories, that is also well-known as a gambling paradise. But what about Europe? Even tho there aren’t that many gambling destinations that instantly come to our mind in the Old Continent, there are quite a few luxurious casinos that can compete against Las Vegas Bellagio in the neck-and-neck battle. In this article, we will talk about the best casinos to visit in Europe. But, if you can’t travel and visit these amazing locations, but you want to gamble, check out this online casino list.

Casino De Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

Monte Carlo in Europe is the equivalent of Las Vegas in the US. If you ask random people on the streets which casino is the best in Europe, nine out of ten would say that casino is probably in Monte Carlo. Casino De Monte-Carlo is one of the most iconic places to visit in the world if you are a gambler, not only in Europe. It has a huge tradition – it was built in the early 1800s by the royal family, which was trying to find a way to avoid bankruptcy. The effort was successful and this casino became one of the best and most famous in the world.

Some of the interesting facts about this casino are that citizens of the principality are banned from playing here, and Casino De Monte-Carlo is considered the choice of serious money spenders and high-rollers.

The Clermont Club (United Kingdom)

The Clermont Club is probably the most exclusive gambling club in the world. Only the elites have access, the membership is costly and it is an invitation-only basis. Clermont has only six tables, but they held their status because of that exclusivity. It was founded in 1962, as a place where the world leaders can meet and relax and spend money of course. That’s why common people will have access to this club anytime soon. Nevertheless, it completely deserves a place on this list.

Casino Estoril (Portugal)

The first two casinos on this list are leaning towards the elites, but Casino Estoril is a different story. It is a contemporary casino, in a way a copy of casinos on the Vegas strip. When you say that something is a copy, it is usually not good, but Casino Estoril offers a complete resort experience. The casino itself is large enough to accommodate thousands of visitors, and you can find other dining and entertainment options in the complex as well.

Although this looks like a plain and common casino, it has some history attached. In the oldest section of the casino, during WWII, spies gathered secretly to discuss their espionage plans.

Casino Baden-Baden (Germany)

We go back to the old-school luxurious casino style with Baden Baden. This casino is even older than Casino Monte Carlo and it still has a dress code. This is the type of casino you see in movies, with aristocrats roaming around. The exterior and interior of the casino are simply stunning, and it a complete opposite of what you expect from a casino, even the aristocrat one. Casinos in Las Vegas, overseas resorts, and other places can be somewhat vulgar and not appealing, and this place is something else. It looks formal, but when you get inside, it is a pleasant space, where you feel comfortable.

The staff offers 5-star service, whether you are playing at some table, enjoy dining, or just roaming around the complex. If you want to experience the old baroque-style lounge, this is definitely a place to go.

Casino Resorts World (United Kingdom)

This is one of the newest and at the same time, one of the biggest casinos in the world. It is owned by Genting franchise and they invested an amazing 150 million British pounds in it. The building process lasted for over two years, but when it opened for the first time in 2015, it did not disappoint. It is a huge complex in Las Vegas-style, where you will find bars, a cinema, a 4-star hotel, a spa, and many restaurants. Within the casino you can play more than 200 games, so for the gamblers who just want many options for betting and gambling and feel the best in the modern complex, this is the site for them.

Casino Barriere d’Enghien-les-Bains (France)

We probably didn’t need to tell you that this casino is in France, you certainly guessed already by just looking at its name. It is located around 10 kilometers north of Paris, and it is a casino on the lakeside. It provides a unique feeling to their customers and it is large as well – you have over 350 slot games to choose from there.

It was built at the dawn of the 20th century, but it has gone through a variety of changes in the past 120 years. It now has a theater and atrium as well, which completes the atmosphere and allows players to feel like they turned the clock around and came back to the past.

Casino at the Empire (United Kingdom)

This casino is located in the historic part of London and fans of the Victorian era will particularly enjoy it. It was built in 1884, and it is worth to visit this place even if you are not a gambler, just to take a look at the exterior of this beautiful building. This casino is famous for its table games – there are over 150 of them, and it is open 24/7.

Porto Carras (Greece)

Porto Carras is one of the largest resorts in Europe, also home to one of the most visited casinos in the Old Continent. It is a copy of Vegas strip casinos and you will find most tourists there. This casino is large, but no match to other historic grand casinos in Europe. But, in this complex, you can enjoy playing golf, while sending your kids to an amusement park, or you can head towards the spa center, while the younger part of the family plays outdoor sports.

Summary

These seven casinos are the best travel destinations for gamblers in Europe. Everybody would find something for themselves in this list, so choose the best target according to your own preferences.