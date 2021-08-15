PIONEERS OF dance music and some of the genre’s freshest faces will take to the decks at one of the North East’s biggest festivals next month (August).

Hardwick Festival is set to return to Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham, from 21 to 22 August, with five stages of music to entertain fans across the weekend.

And while Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Rag’n’Bone Man and Maximo Park will be taking to the main stage, the Treehouse Arena will welcome some of the most celebrated names in dance and electronic music across the two day event.

Music fans heading to the festival on Saturday can enjoy a set from Monki, who has entertained huge audiences at events around the UK and beyond and is also known for her popular BBC Radio 1 slot where she showcases music from rising stars.

Joining her on the line up is Jess Bays, creator of the successful club brand Superstore and named ‘one to watch’ by DJ Mag, who regularly performs with huge talents like Annie Mac, MK, Hannah Wants and Sam Divine.

Also taking to the decks is Linden C, who has been making music for more than three decades and has held residencies at some of London’s best clubs, and popular DJs and producers Steve Butler and Michael Johnson.

Sunday’s headliner is Graeme Park, who enjoyed a nine year residency at renowned club The Hacienda, was one of the first British DJs to perform in Australia, South America, Asia and the US and more recently launched his own Long Live House club nights.

He will be joined by Greg Wilson, who started his career during the early electro scene in Manchester and went onto find international success with his compilation Credit to the Edit.

And Sunday’s festival-goers will also see Norman Jay MBE, one of the founding members of then pirate radio station Kiss FM, who has eight albums under his belt, along with North East DJs Simon Gibb and Tony and Mark Hutchinson.

Other artists performing on the main stage across the weekend include Razorlight, Imelda May, Embrace and Rebecca Ferguson, with Glitterbox returning to the Courtyard and more acts taking to the Soul Tent and Introducing Stage.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, is confident the Treehouse Arena will be a hit.

“We pride ourselves on showcasing a diverse range of genres and our DJ line ups are always a popular part of the event,” he said.

“We have a fantastic line up this year, with decades of experience under their best, and I’m sure they’ll put on an incredible show for our dance music fans.

“We’re delighted to be hosting summer events once again and there’s a packed programme of entertainment across the whole site for all ages to enjoy this year.”

Tickets for this year’s Hardwick Festival are currently on sale at £55 for one day or £99 for both days plus booking fees. Concession tickets are available for children and 13-17-year-olds.

Camping and glamping options are available for those who want to immerse themselves in the festival experience.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.hardwickfestival.co.uk