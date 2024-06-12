Top Leisure Centres in Gateshead for Kids

Gateshead offers several fantastic leisure centres that are perfect for keeping kids active and entertained. Here are some of the best options:

Dunston Leisure Centre

Dunston Leisure Centre is a popular choice for families. It features a main 25-meter pool and a smaller pool, catering to all age groups and skill levels. The centre offers over 40 tutor-led fitness classes each week and swimming lessons for children, from babies to teens, and even adults. The facility also includes a gym equipped with cardio and resistance trainers, squash courts, and a sauna and steam room. The friendly staff and clean environment make it a welcoming place for families​ (Three Best Rated)​.

Heworth Leisure Centre

Heworth Leisure Centre is equipped with three pools, including a fun pool, a small pool, and a main pool. This centre provides swimming lessons, Aquafit classes, and various activities suitable for all ages. The modern gym boasts state-of-the-art equipment, and the facility offers a variety of weekly fitness classes. Additional amenities include room hire, free WiFi, and parking. The friendly team at Heworth ensures visitors have a great experience every time​ (GO Gateshead)​.

Dunston Activity Centre

Dunston Activity Centre offers a range of activities, including five-a-side football, karate, badminton, and more. The centre is known for its friendly staff and clean facilities. It also hosts various children’s activities such as Baby Ballet, Bloom Baby Classes, and an art club. This centre provides a welcoming atmosphere and ensures that visitors have a positive experience​ (GO Gateshead)​.

Blaydon Leisure Centre

Blaydon Leisure Centre is another excellent option, featuring a modern gym, fitness classes, and swimming pools. The centre offers swimming lessons and various fitness activities suitable for children. With its extensive facilities and friendly staff, Blaydon Leisure Centre is a great place for kids to stay active and have fun​ (GO Gateshead)​.

These leisure centres in Gateshead provide a variety of activities and facilities designed to keep children engaged and active. Whether it’s swimming lessons, fitness classes, or playing sports, these centres offer something for every child.