Top Leisure Centres in Newcastle for Kids

Newcastle offers a variety of fantastic leisure centres designed to keep children entertained, active, and engaged. Here are some of the best leisure centres in the area:

East End Pool and Gym

Located in Byker, East End Pool and Gym is a modern facility that caters to families and children. It features two swimming pools, including a 25m pool and a teaching pool. The centre offers a wide range of swimming lessons suitable for all ages, starting from six months. For additional fun, kids can enjoy the Aqua Splash sessions and the inflatable soft play area. The centre also has a well-equipped gym and various fitness classes​ (CharitableHub)​.

West Denton Leisure Centre

West Denton Leisure Centre is known for its excellent gym facilities and comprehensive fitness class program. The centre offers a variety of activities for children, including swimming lessons and sports. The 3G pitches are popular for football, accommodating both junior and adult teams. The leisure centre also features a spacious sports hall ideal for various games and activities, making it a great venue for kids’ birthday parties and other events​ (Three Best Rated)​.

Jesmond Pool and Gym

Jesmond Pool and Gym is a community-focused centre offering a 22m pool, two gyms, and a range of fitness classes. The Jesmond Aqua School provides swimming lessons for children as young as four months, following the ASA learn-to-swim framework. Additionally, the centre offers unique activities such as mermaid experiences and pool parties, making it a fun destination for kids. The facility also includes a soft play area and a variety of children’s exercise classes​ (Jesmond Pool & Gym)​.

Gosforth Leisure Centre

Situated in the heart of Gosforth, this leisure centre features a 25m swimming pool and a well-equipped gym. The centre provides a successful swim school with lessons for children of all ages. Kids can also participate in various fitness classes, including group cycling and yoga. The leisure centre is designed to accommodate the entire family, ensuring there are activities suitable for everyone​ (CharitableHub)​.

Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym

This facility offers a huge soft play area, trampoline park, and a variety of kids’ activities. It’s an ideal place for children to burn off energy and have fun in a safe environment. The trampoline park hosts kids’ camps during school holidays, featuring activities like trampolining, football, and dodgeball. The centre also offers birthday party packages, making it a popular choice for celebrations​ (CharitableHub)​.

These leisure centres provide a range of activities that cater to different interests and age groups, ensuring that children in Newcastle have plenty of options for fun and fitness.