The Icefields Parkway is an incredibly scenic drive. It winds its way through mountains and glaciers and features breathtaking lakes. Even in bad weather, the landscape is dramatic. The guide includes a list of top attractions along the route. Read on to find out more about the best interests and how to plan the perfect day on this popular road trip. In addition, a few tips to help make the journey memorable are included in this article.

Valley of the Five Lakes

This 4.5-kilometer loop trail takes between 1.5 and two hours. It offers a spectacular view of the area’s five pristine lakes. The water of each lake is different shades of clear jade and blue, reflecting the dust from glaciers and unique algae in the water. There are also many other options for hiking in the Parkway, and the complete guide provides directions for 9 warm winter stopovers in the southwestern USA.

Sunwapta Falls

This 18-meter waterfall is fed by the Athabasca Glacier. It is located in a valley full of wildlife. Various trails follow the falls and are easy to navigate. The most picturesque time to visit this attraction is late spring or early summer when the snow is melting. Then, head over to the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre to see the spectacular views of the Parkway.

Goats & Glaciers

This lookout is a short, scenic stop on the Icefields Parkway. It provides a gorgeous view of the Athabasca River and Mount Kerkeslin. Mountain goats often gather here, and the ideas are worth taking in. You should be able to spot mountain goats in the area as well. Once you’re done at the lookout, head to Tangle Creek Falls to take a picture of this magnificent waterfall.

Roadside Photo Opportunities

13 Must see spots along the Icefields Parkway is a picturesque stretch of road. It is curvy and mountainous and has plenty of roadside photo opportunities. The roadside spots are plentiful, and the Parkway is filled with vistas and natural beauty. However, many tourists will stop on the roadside to take a picture. Be sure to park in a parking lot that is not too crowded.

Winter Months

If you’re a waterfall lover, you’ll want to stop at Tangle Creek Falls. It isn’t the highest waterfall in the area, but it is one of the most beautiful. Aside from the waterfall, there are several other famous waterfalls on the Icefields Parkway. The Athabasca Glacier is a popular destination during the winter months, but many people visit the lower falls.

Stunning Scenery

The Icefields Parkway is a scenic drive from Lake Louise to Jasper. The purpose is a must for those who want to take in the stunning scenery and explore the surrounding areas. Those who are interested in the area can take a guided tour or simply enjoy a relaxing day by the lake. It is recommended to purchase a map of the area for a detailed list of the top stops on the Icefields Parkway.

Observation Peak

The Icefields Parkway is a stunning highway. If you’re planning a trip to this famous road, you should make sure to visit the glacier lake at Peyto Lake. The viewpoint is located near Observation Peak and is a must-see on the Icefields Parkway. This is a must-see spot on the Icefields Parkway, so don’t miss it!

Canadian Rockies

The Icefields Parkway is a spectacular drive through the Canadian Rockies. There are many places to visit, and there’s a map for every part of the trip. There are thousands of unnamed places along the way. The icefields also feature a range of wildlife, including bears and elk. The guides will help you enjoy the Parkway and the many other sites along the way.

Final Words:

The Icefields Parkway is a breathtaking drive that stretches between Jasper and Lake Louise. It’s easy to see the many sights along the way, but it can be hard to see it all in a day. To make your trip easier, use a guide like Top Stops on the IPF. You’ll never regret your decision. These guides will help you plan your trip and make the most of your time on the road.