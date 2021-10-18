Are you ready for the scariest Top Trumps ever? ‘Unofficial Guide to 30 Scary Flix’, compares great horror movies from across the ages. It’s the perfect game for Halloween this year.

The card game that has been a household favourite for over 40 years and is the UK’s #1 card game*, has a scary version to keep you entertained this year. ‘Top 30 Scary Flix’ features 30 great horror movies over the years and comes in a limited edition case. The game that is often played by children and families, have created this gruesome pack for 18+ only.

Adults, looking for a fun gruesome game this Halloween, can compare horror movies throughout the ages. The pack contains 30 of the greatest horror movies from classic to contemporary, from spooky to gruesome, from big hit to cult treasure.

Find out the Cult Status of films like the Exorcist, Psycho and a Nightmare on Elm Street. Discover the budget of The Silence of the Lambs or Friday and the Top Trumps Fear Factory of Paranormal Activity and Alien.

If you like horror, then you’ll love this pack!

Unofficial Guide to 30 Scary Flix is available on Amazon and RRP £4.99.