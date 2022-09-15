Today, publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio announced that open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is releasing its first major content update to the game since its successful launch last month.

Beginning on September 15th, players will be able to unlock Artificial Island, a brand new location filled with floating islands, new places to explore, new Developer Logs to obtain and new elite bosses to overcome.

In addition to a new map, players can unlock Claudia, a tall Hykros Executor with a bit of a military demeanor. Her mastery over one-handed swords and mobility saw her on the front lines of difficult operations, but she was sent to a medical facility after being severely injured in Operation Dark Apocalypse. She is reliable, tenacious, and the first to charge ahead in battle. While she is seemingly cold at first, she is like a kindhearted older sister once you get to know her. Having a strong sense of righteousness, she fights for justice and for others.

Details about Artificial Island:

Artificial Island is unlocked when Wanderers reach Lv.50 and have completed specific missions; they can set off to this distant island by taking the Banges Tech’s flying vehicle.

Wanderers will embark on a remarkable journey and get ready to interact and solve countless riddles across the island, with heaps of supplies, including the gold nucleus, black nucleus, and even the rare red nucleus.

Wanderers can unlock the Construction feature of the Artificial Island to create their own exclusive island! A Wanderer can access the Construction feature once their Artificial Island exploration progress reaches the specified goal OR the specified level (one or the other). Players will be able to unlock exclusive maps and collect construction materials to create different items, get to know the smart servants and pets, and create and exchange valuable items.

Tower of Fantasy is now available across the globe on the App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android, with the PC version available at The Official Tower of Fantasy site and coming later to Steam and the Epic Game Store.