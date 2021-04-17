The Mustang Mach 1, the most track-capable member of the Mustang line-up to ever grace UK shores, arrives in early summer.
On sale now, the best-handling Mustang offered yet boasts 460PS and a suite of performance enhancements for track-ready capability and on-road driving pleasure.
Performance is boosted to a level worthy of the iconic Mach 1 moniker with enhanced aerodynamics, a specially-calibrated 5.0-litre V8 engine and uprated cooling for improved track capability.
The Mach 1 is also the first production Mustang in Europe available with a high-performance TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, featuring rev-matching technology for seamless down-shifts and an upgraded oil-cooler system for high-demand performance driving.
A unique suspension setup further enhances road performance and track-readiness. Specially-calibrated MagneRide® 2 dampers and bespoke springs, anti-roll bars and bush specifications deliver improved control and response under high cornering loads. Retuned electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) software enables the Mach 1 to offer the most precise steering of any Mustang in Europe.
The result is the fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe.
Key Facts
Performance
- True Mustang V8 with unique software calibration for 460 PS at 7,500 rpm
- Open Air Induction System and 87 mm throttle body for sharp throttle response
- Uniquely-tuned Active Valve Performance Exhaust gives high quality sound
Cooling
- Additional engine oil cooler and oil filter adaptor
- Transmission cooler for track endurance
- Dedicated underbody fins for brake cooling
Transmission
- TREMEC 6-speed manual with revmatching new for Mustang in Europe
- 10-speed auto with upgraded torque converter and bespoke software
- Limited-slip differential as standard
Suspension
- MagneRide® adjustable dampers with unique calibration
- Stiffer front springs, stiffer anti-roll bars and new steering tuning
- New subframe and toe-link components for sharpened steering responses on road and track
Aerodynamics
- Front splitter redesigned for increased downforce
- Longer undertray and Shelby GT500 rear diffuser design
- Bespoke rear spoiler aids neutral aero balance
Styling
- Unique interior and exterior badging with Mach 1 logo and chassis number
- White cue ball gearknob
- Leather sports seats
Pricing – available to order now, deliveries from June
Fastback 5.0 V8 Petrol 6 Speed Manual £55,185.00
Fastback 5.0 V8 Petrol 10 Speed Automatic £57,185.00
Options
Mach 1 Appearance Pack £1400
(Fighter Jet Gray body colour Satin Black hood and side stripes with reflective orange accents Orange Brembo® brake calipers Orange interior trim accent (sports-style seats only)
19″ Y Spoke Alloy Wheel – High Gloss Magnetic £900
History
First introduced in 1969, the Mustang Mach 1 extended the performance of the Mustang GT model with a number of enhancements including more powerful V8 engines, competition suspension and bespoke styling. The first-generation Mach 1 set 295 speed and endurance records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and racing teams using the Mach 1 earned back-to-back SCCA Manufacturer’s Rally Championships in 1969 and 1970. New or updated versions were introduced in 1971, 1974, and 2003. More than 300,000 Mustang Mach 1 vehicles have been produced since 1969.