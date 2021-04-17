The Mustang Mach 1, the most track-capable member of the Mustang line-up to ever grace UK shores, arrives in early summer.

On sale now, the best-handling Mustang offered yet boasts 460PS and a suite of performance enhancements for track-ready capability and on-road driving pleasure.

Performance is boosted to a level worthy of the iconic Mach 1 moniker with enhanced aerodynamics, a specially-calibrated 5.0-litre V8 engine and uprated cooling for improved track capability.

The Mach 1 is also the first production Mustang in Europe available with a high-performance TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, featuring rev-matching technology for seamless down-shifts and an upgraded oil-cooler system for high-demand performance driving.

A unique suspension setup further enhances road performance and track-readiness. Specially-calibrated MagneRide® 2 dampers and bespoke springs, anti-roll bars and bush specifications deliver improved control and response under high cornering loads. Retuned electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) software enables the Mach 1 to offer the most precise steering of any Mustang in Europe.

The result is the fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe.

Key Facts

Performance

True Mustang V8 with unique software calibration for 460 PS at 7,500 rpm

Open Air Induction System and 87 mm throttle body for sharp throttle response

Uniquely-tuned Active Valve Performance Exhaust gives high quality sound

Cooling

Additional engine oil cooler and oil filter adaptor

Transmission cooler for track endurance

Dedicated underbody fins for brake cooling

Transmission

TREMEC 6-speed manual with revmatching new for Mustang in Europe

10-speed auto with upgraded torque converter and bespoke software

Limited-slip differential as standard

Suspension

MagneRide® adjustable dampers with unique calibration

Stiffer front springs, stiffer anti-roll bars and new steering tuning

New subframe and toe-link components for sharpened steering responses on road and track

Aerodynamics

Front splitter redesigned for increased downforce

Longer undertray and Shelby GT500 rear diffuser design

Bespoke rear spoiler aids neutral aero balance

Styling

Unique interior and exterior badging with Mach 1 logo and chassis number

White cue ball gearknob

Leather sports seats

Pricing – available to order now, deliveries from June

Fastback 5.0 V8 Petrol 6 Speed Manual £55,185.00

Fastback 5.0 V8 Petrol 10 Speed Automatic £57,185.00

Options

Mach 1 Appearance Pack £1400

(Fighter Jet Gray body colour Satin Black hood and side stripes with reflective orange accents Orange Brembo® brake calipers Orange interior trim accent (sports-style seats only)

19″ Y Spoke Alloy Wheel – High Gloss Magnetic £900

History

First introduced in 1969, the Mustang Mach 1 extended the performance of the Mustang GT model with a number of enhancements including more powerful V8 engines, competition suspension and bespoke styling. The first-generation Mach 1 set 295 speed and endurance records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and racing teams using the Mach 1 earned back-to-back SCCA Manufacturer’s Rally Championships in 1969 and 1970. New or updated versions were introduced in 1971, 1974, and 2003. More than 300,000 Mustang Mach 1 vehicles have been produced since 1969.