Trade | GAMES WORLD SA — Games World South Australia | North East Connected

SA World: Leveling Up Your Gaming Experience and Easing The Builders Into Gaming Creation

Are you on the hunt for a gaming world where you can have a blast while reaping epic rewards? Or maybe you’re seeking a platform that embraces both traditional and blockchain gaming communities. All you need is “SA World” — your one-stop Web3 gaming destination, offering an extensive selection of rewarding games alongside a comprehensive suite of streamlined and efficient game management tools.

SA World – An enormous game store expanded from the well-known Web3 game Summoners Arena

Historically, SA World was born once Onechain’s first game Summoners Arena became popular with their game launch. Back in 2022, Summoners Arena Idle RPG game (SA Idle) was designed on the Binance Smart Chain network. The game requires meticulousness in strategically champions, resources and formations to optimize profits. Summoners Arena has outstanding features that most players recognize:

Detailed plot and character system: Summoners Arena provides players with a massive character system with their own skills and stories, serving the game’s features.

Simple, accessible gameplay: Summoners Arena has simple, accessible gameplay for all ages. However, to reach the top of the rankings, players require a lot of investment and effort.

Free-to-Play: Anyone can start playing the game for FREE, no initial investment required. Then, when you have really enjoyed the game and want to explore many advantages while increasing profits, players can consider the appropriate investment capital.

Reaching more than 500,000 players since launch, the game is available on Appstore and Google Play. Players can download and enjoy the game right on their mobile.

After over a year of meticulous development on Summoners Arena, OneChain, the game’s founding entity, is poised to expand its horizons further. Leveraging abundant gaming resources, cutting-edge technology, and a thriving community, OneChain has introduced SA World — one-stop Web3 gaming destination, offering an extensive selection of rewarding games alongside a comprehensive suite of streamlined and efficient game management tools. This innovative platform not only offers rewarding gameplay experiences but also provides rapid game development tools, with Summoners Arena leading the charge as its flagship title. Presently, NFT VIP passes granting exclusive access to SA World’s benefits are available for trading on Opensea, Magic Eden, and Dew marketplaces.

SA World – Diverse, unlimited game store

SA World with great development potential is being built on a blockchain platform, while ensuring entertainment elements with many attractive, easy-to-play games while also helping gamers “make money” through the mechanism of accumulating points and exchanging points, gifts, exchange NFTs.

When entering the main interface of SA World, the first impression that players easily recognize is the number and diversity of game genres here, more than 100 game titles for players to choose from. Most are hyper-casual games that players can play directly on the website without downloading. These games are developed based on traditional games with simple gameplay suitable for all audiences.

Comes with the game system is a rich mission system, where you can earn AP (Active Point) when completing missions in each game. Missions are updated every day to make it cool and attractive for players. When collecting enough AP, players can exchange valuable gifts within SA World.

SA World – Decentralized, attractive and sustainable reward system

As introduced in the previous section, AP is an important type of reward point in SA’s reward system – one-stop Web3 gaming destination, offering an extensive selection of rewarding games alongside a comprehensive suite of gaming management tools. With the AP system, all contributions from game developers and players are recorded.

In particular, SA World has an extremely optimal and sustainable revenue sharing system based on how AP operates, bringing long-term value to all parties involved, including app creators, players and NFT VIP card holders.

For example: For a regular group of players, you can contribute AP periodically each month and earn a proportional reward in cryptocurrency. Through this mechanism, SA World encourages in-game activities by sharing the product’s actual revenue with relevant individual contributors.

Thus, SA World – one-stop Web3 gaming destination, offering an extensive selection of rewarding games alongside a comprehensive suite of streamlined and efficient game management tools, is oriented to become a Web3 gaming infrastructure serving game lovers and receiving rewards at the same time. This also allows game creators to start creating and integrating their products while sharing real profits. Let’s look forward to new improvements in the near future!

