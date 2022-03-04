Nepacs is a north east charity which supports prisoners, individuals subject to probation services and their families/loved ones across the north east.

The charity delivers a range of services to support children and families impacted by imprisonment or criminal justice at prisons, court and in the community. To help raise awareness of the needs of prisoners’ families and how agencies can support them Nepacs delivers Hidden Sentence training and awareness sessions to individuals from health, local authorities, education, criminal justice and the voluntary sector. So far over 3000 professionals across the north east have received the full Hidden Sentence training or awareness sessions including police, probation, local authority, education, health staff and community/voluntary workers.

The following virtual training is currently being offered by Nepacs, aimed at anyone who works with children or families in the community, within the criminal justice sector or with individuals with care experience.

8 and 15 March – Hidden sentence full training split over 2 sessions 2.5 hrs each

16 March – Care leaver awareness (3hrs)

22 March – NEW Parental rights in prison awareness (2.5hrs)

23 March – Listening support skills (2.5hrs)

27 April – Hidden sentence awareness (2.5hrs)

16 May – Care leaver awareness (3hrs)

9 June – Hidden sentence awareness (2.5hrs)

16 June – Listening support skills (2.5hrs)

23 June – NEW Parental rights in prison awareness (2.5hrs);

Prices range from £20pp to £35pp (for the full Hidden Sentence training).

Find out more and book a place at www.bookwhen.com/nepacs

If you would prefer to commission any of the above courses for your organisation please get in touch with training@nepacs.co.uk

For more information on the support available to prisoners’ families and children please visit www.nepacs.co.uk