A local eatery, which was completely closed for 14 months during the pandemic, has recently won an award for their service to the hospitality industry.

No.4 Bar & Bistro in East Boldon announced this week that they had picked up the prestigious award, in the midst of the worst 18 months in its history.

Owner, Danielle McCann, 35 from East Boldon has only owned the bistro for two years, much of which it has been closed, is delighted to receive this good news, and praised her team and their customers for their unconditional support.

The Travellers’ Choice Award – which recognises the top 10% in the country is based on a years’ reviews from Tripadvisor visitors.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor said:

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

During the pandemic, No.4 Bar & Bistro as well as their sister venue, La Vina Café in Cleadon took on many challenges, yet still managed to take time out to help the elderly and vulnerable with a free lunch service, to those in need as well as offering take-away and delivery services of meals throughout the week.

On receiving the award, Danielle told her social media followers:

“We are so proud to announce that we have been presented with a ‘Travellers’ Choice Award 2021′ from Tripadvisor. This means we are in the top 10% of restaurants, worldwide for Tripadvisor reviews. We can’t thank you all enough for your support over the last year, it means the world to us and our task now is to provide the same excellent experience on an evening, as we’ll be opening up as a wine bar and bistro, from October this year.”

No.4 currently serves food 10am-4pm Monday, Wednesday through until Saturday, but plans are underway to sell small plates and open as a wine bar from Autumn.

Danielle concluded:

“This award is testament to the hard-working team we have behind us at both venues and we couldn’t be more proud. To be given the Best of the Best award in the most testing of time proves what absolute team players our staff are. The award will be proudly displayed in the restaurant for all to see, as soon as we receive it.