Belton Woods Welcomes Clutch Pro Tour’s Stromberg Masters

The Lakes Course plays host to Clutch Pro Tour Tier 1 event

[May, 2025] – Belton Woods Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, part of The QHotels Collection, proudly hosted the Clutch Pro Tour’s Stromberg Masters this week, welcoming rising stars of professional golf for one of the Tour’s Tier 1 headline events. The tournament concluded in dramatic fashion today, as Harry Ellis produced a superb final round of five under par to take the title.

The three-day event saw a competitive field of professionals battle it out on Belton Woods’ renowned Lakes Course, known for its challenging layout, excellent greens, and signature water features. The Stromberg Masters is one of the most anticipated events in the Clutch Pro Tour calendar, offering vital ranking points and a platform for players looking to break through to the next level of professional golf.

As the official venue for the prestigious tournament, Belton Woods continues its support for elite player development and grassroots growth through its ongoing partnership with the Clutch Pro Tour. The collaboration reflects The QHotels Collection’s commitment to helping grow the game at all levels and cement its position as one of the UK’s leading golf resort operators.

Tom Hayward, Director of the Clutch Pro Tour, commented: “It’s been a fantastic week at Belton Woods, and our congratulations go to Harry Ellis on a brilliant final round to win the Stromberg Masters. The team at Belton Woods, from Matt Bradley and his golf operations staff to the greenkeepers, have delivered outstanding conditions – the players have been very complimentary about the course and hospitality we have received.”

Belton Woods is one of seven championship venues within The QHotels Collection, offering a high-calibre golf experience for both elite and everyday golfers. With its established reputation for hosting events and welcoming atmosphere, it remains a key venue in the growth of competitive golf in the UK.

Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director at The QHotels Collection, added:

“We’re delighted to have hosted the Stromberg Masters at Belton Woods and to have welcomed the Clutch Pro Tour once again. The course was in outstanding condition and the team have done a fantastic job preparing for this event – especially given the recent challenges with limited rainfall. Events like this play a crucial role in the development of professional golf, and we’re proud to support that journey.

Across our collection, we’re focused on growing the game – through investment in our courses, partnerships like this, and creating exciting opportunities for the next generation of talent. We’re now looking ahead to the next Tier 1 event at Forest Pines in a couple of weeks and continuing our support for the Clutch Pro Tour and its players.”

Located in the heart of Lincolnshire, Belton Woods is renowned for its challenging fairways, exceptional course conditioning, and warm welcome – qualities that continue to attract elite competition and visiting golfers alike.

For full results and leaderboard details, visit www.clutchprotour.co.uk.