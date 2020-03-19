FAMILY footwear retailer Charles Clinkard has helped three members of its staff in Tees Valley celebrate clocking up 30 years of service.

Charles Clinkard, Managing Director of the company, said: “We pride ourselves on customer service and employ fantastic staff to ensure that is delivered. In turn we make sure they are happy with us.

“It is a proven fact that treating staff with respect and providing a great place to work leads to better staff retention – and I’m not sure you can get better than this.”

The trio Debbie Wood, Manager of the Darlington store; Susan Jobson, Sales Consultant at Middlesbrough and Clair Marsh, Supervisor at Darlington, have all worked for the North East based national firm for 10 years.

Clair said: “It is great working for a family run business as it does really feel like being part of one big family. My colleagues are friendly – it’s a great team.

“The flexibility the firm offers in terms of hours really suits my needs – and that’s why I’ve been here for 10 years!”

Charles added: “With 30 years between them it is a great achievement for Debbie, Susan and Clair.

“The retail industry has changed a lot in the past 30 years with the advent of online shopping but many of our customers prefer the personal touch we offer. Parents also like to ensure their children have correctly fitted shoes and know they can trust Charles Clinkard to look after that.

“It is a pleasure to be able to celebrate milestone achievements which were marked by giving gifts of wine and flowers.”