Two Cumbrian charities benefit from £12,500 boost from local law firm

Conquering the summits of Scafell, Scafell Pike, Helvellyn and Skiddaw in less than 24 hours, a 17-strong team of hikers from Muckle LLP stepped up to the Lakes 3000 challenge by raising almost £12,500 for two Cumbrian charities.

Jigsaw and Carlisle Youth Zone will each receive £6,240 of funding to help the organisations continue much needed, vital services to communities across Cumbria.

Jigsaw is Cumbria’s only children’s hospice and cares for young people with life limiting illnesses and their families. Carlisle Youth Zone provides a meeting place and activities for thousands of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds every week.

Leading law firm Muckle LLP, which has a Cumbria hub at Edenhall near Penrith and has a large client base in the county, is committed to contributing to charities and communities across Cumbria and the North East.

The law firm celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Community Fund last year and has awarded over £700,000 in grants to 700 charities and community groups across Cumbria, Northumberland, Teesside and Tyne & Wear.

Muckle LLP Senior Partner Hugh Welch said: “I’m proud of our commitment to Cumbria and I’m delighted that our team has been able to raise over £12,500 to enable these two charities to continue their invaluable work. They provide such important and valuable services to young people, families and communities in Cumbria and I take my hat off to them for their dedication and compassion.

“The Lakes 3000 challenge has enabled us to build real relationships with the charities and see their operations at first hand. This is just as important to us as making donations and raising funds. We want to make a difference and really help the communities in which we serve.

“We believe businesses should do more. Giving back is central to our values and culture. We believe all actions, big and small, can move the needle in a positive direction. It’s never just a simple donation; we work hard to maintain and build our relationships with the charities so we can make more of an impact through volunteering and pro bono work.

“We have strengthened our presence in Cumbria and we remain committed to maintaining and growing relationships with charities and community groups.”

Martha Pardoe, Relationship Fundraiser for Jigsaw Children’s Hospice said: “We provide day to day care, support and activities to children and young people living with a life limiting illness, their families and carers.

“As the county’s only children’s hospice we provide care for children and young adults up to the age of 25 from across the whole of Cumbria, providing a newly refurbished ‘home from home’ setting and personalised care according to their needs.

“We work in partnership with other professionals and our highly-skilled multi-disciplinary medical team look after children and young people with the most complex health needs, providing respite and short breaks, end of life care and post bereavement support.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Muckle LLP and we’d like to congratulate the Lakes 3000 challenge team on conquering the peaks and in fundraising such a fantastic amount.

“The support of Muckle and other businesses across the county is instrumental in enabling us to continuing caring for children and young people with life limiting conditions and supporting their families at one of their most challenging times of their lives.”

Emma Rogerson, Senior Coordinator for Carlisle Youth Zone, said: “We provide a safe meeting place for young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds where they can make friends and participate in a wide range of positive activities.

“Carlisle Youth Zone helps young people to develop, feel fulfilled and achieve their potential. Open six evenings a week, we also provide activities throughout the school holidays.

“Over 1,200 young people visit our facility every single week, engaging in a wide range of activities and mentoring opportunities.

“Fundraising and support from Muckle LLP and businesses is a lifeline to our charity, ensuring we can continue our work. Carlisle Youth Zone is the place that thousands of children and young people can turn to for help or guidance, find someone who will listen and care about them.”

