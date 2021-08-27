Paddock Stile Manor Care Home in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne & Wear, has been recognised as one of 20 top-rated care homes in the North East England region.

Part of Orchard Care Homes’ portfolio of residences for the elderly, Paddock Stile Manor received the accolade in the annual Care Home Awards 2021, which recognises 20 of the top-rated care homes in each region of the UK, based on reviews from residents, service users and their family and friends. The carehome.co.uk Top 20 award is a mark of excellence, serving as a testament to the hard work and dedication of each individual in care home organisations.

Julie Thompson, Home Manager at Paddock Stile Manor, is absolutely delighted to feature in the top 20 for her region, saying “With almost 725 care homes in the North East region, we’re ecstatic to be acknowledged as one of the top homes.

I recently celebrated my one year anniversary working for Orchard at Paddock Stile and it was truly the best decision I’ve made. We’re currently operating at full capacity, compared to 21 residents when I started, which shows the amazing year Paddock Stile has had. We are so grateful for all the reviews that lead to this award win and we’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and SLT for the support through the pandemic.”

Rated ‘Good’ by regulator CQC, the 40-bedroom care home offers dementia, residential and short-term respite care to members of the local community.

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 88.5% of its homes now rated ‘Good’.