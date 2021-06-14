Tyneside Golf Club has welcomed members back to the North East’s oldest inland course and is keeping them connected thanks to an investment in fibre broadband.

The Ryton-based club, which upgraded to the latest fibre broadband technology, faced a deluge of enquiries from golfers eager to return to the greens following successive lockdowns.

The service, installed by Odyssey Systems, allows quick and easy access to vital data stored in the cloud – covering everything from competition results to those all-important handicaps and membership details.

It also delivers faster more consistent high-quality broadband with greater upload and download speeds together with the necessary bandwidth to back up data off site.

Stockton-based Odyssey Systems also improved the speed and quality of the Wi-Fi, another feature proving popular with members.

In addition, it installed a new VoIP telephone system, offering added flexibility and cost savings. The system features a professional auto attendant greeting, voiced by Odyssey’s own in-house team.

Peter Smith, the club’s general manager, said that the fibre broadband was appreciated by staff and members alike.

“It’s quicker and more reliable and allows us to post details of our competitions online while data stored in the cloud is automatically updated. It also supports a number of applications that are transforming the efficiency and productivity of the club as a business.

“Our course, along with many others, has experienced a big increase in membership since lockdown.

“With many people choosing to holiday in this county and a renewed enthusiasm for leisure pursuits, we expect to remain busy.”

Tyneside Golf Club, which sits on a 144-acre parkland site, has been working with Odyssey Systems since 2005 and recently renewed its contract.

Established in 1879, it was laid out by golf course architect Harry S Colt in 1911, whose design portfolio also includes Wentworth and Sunningdale.

Peter added: “Golf as an industry is often slow to change but our decision to investment in fibre broadband highlights our determination to offer our members the best possible experience.

“The installation was quick and efficient, and Odyssey offers great personal service and ongoing support.”

Mike Odysseas, managing director of Odyssey Systems, said: “We have forged an excellent working relationship with Tyneside Golf Club over the years and I’m pleased that we have been able to deliver the latest innovative solutions to match their requirements.”