UK Bingo calls 1 to 90

In the UK, Bingo calls are often associated with rhyming phrases related to the country’s culture and/or history. These calls make the game more interesting and help players differentiate between the numbers being called, as some numbers sound very similar when called out in quick succession.

That said, here is a list of traditional Bingo calls for each number from one to 90 heard within games in the UK:

Kelly’s Eye One Little Duck Cup of Tea Knock at the Door Man Alive Tom Mix / Half a Dozen Lucky Seven Garden Gate Doctor’s Orders / Brighton Line (Current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)’s Den Legs Eleven One Dozen Unlucky for Some Valentine’s Day Young and Keen Sweet Sixteen / Never Been Kissed Dancing Queen Coming of Age Goodbye Teens One Score Royal Salute / Key of the Door Two Little Ducks Thee and Me / The Lord is my Shepherd Two Dozen Duck and Dive Pick and Mix / Half a Crown Gateway to Heaven / Duck and a Crutch Over Weight / In a State Rise and Shine Dirty Gertie Get Up and Run Buckle My Shoe Dirty Knee / All the threes / Fish, Chips & Peas Ask for More Jump and Jive Three Dozen More than Eleven Christmas Cake Steps Naughty Forty / Life Begins Time for Fun Winnie the Pooh Down on Your Knees Droopy Drawers Halfway There Up to Tricks Four and Seven Four Dozen PC Half a Century / Blind Fifty / It’s a Bullseye Tweak of the Thumb Danny La Rue / Deck of Cards / Chicken Vindaloo Stuck in the Tree / Here comes Herbie Clean the Floor / Man at the Door Snakes Alive / All the Fives Was She Worth It? / Shotts Bus Heinz Varieties Make Them Wait Brighton Line Five Dozen / Grandma’s Getting Frisky Bakers Bun Turn the Screw / Tickety-Boo Tickle Me Red Raw / Almost Retired Old Age Pension / Retirement Age Clickety Click Made in Heaven / Stairway to Heaven Saving Grace / Pick a Mate Either Way Up / Meal for Two Three Score and Ten Bang on the Drum Six Dozen Queen Bee / Under the Tree Candy Store / Hit the Floor Strive and Strive Trombones Sunset Strip / Two Little Crutches Heaven’s Gate / 39 More Steps One More Time Eight and Blank Stop and Run Straight On Through Time for Tea Seven Dozen / Give me More Staying Alive Between the Sticks Torquay in Devon Two Fat Ladies Nearly There / Almost There Top of the Shop

—

What Bingo call is your favourite?