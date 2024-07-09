  • Tue. Jul 9th, 2024

UK Bingo calls 1 to 90

Jul 9, 2024

In the UK, Bingo calls are often associated with rhyming phrases related to the country’s culture and/or history. These calls make the game more interesting and help players differentiate between the numbers being called, as some numbers sound very similar when called out in quick succession.

That said, here is a list of traditional Bingo calls for each number from one to 90 heard within games in the UK:

  1. Kelly’s Eye
  2. One Little Duck
  3. Cup of Tea
  4. Knock at the Door
  5. Man Alive
  6. Tom Mix / Half a Dozen
  7. Lucky Seven
  8. Garden Gate
  9. Doctor’s Orders / Brighton Line
  10. (Current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)’s Den
  11. Legs Eleven
  12. One Dozen
  13. Unlucky for Some
  14. Valentine’s Day
  15. Young and Keen
  16. Sweet Sixteen / Never Been Kissed
  17. Dancing Queen
  18. Coming of Age
  19. Goodbye Teens
  20. One Score
  21. Royal Salute / Key of the Door
  22. Two Little Ducks
  23. Thee and Me / The Lord is my Shepherd
  24. Two Dozen
  25. Duck and Dive
  26. Pick and Mix / Half a Crown
  27. Gateway to Heaven / Duck and a Crutch
  28. Over Weight / In a State
  29. Rise and Shine
  30. Dirty Gertie
  31. Get Up and Run
  32. Buckle My Shoe
  33. Dirty Knee / All the threes / Fish, Chips & Peas
  34. Ask for More
  35. Jump and Jive
  36. Three Dozen
  37. More than Eleven
  38. Christmas Cake
  39. Steps
  40. Naughty Forty / Life Begins
  41. Time for Fun
  42. Winnie the Pooh
  43. Down on Your Knees
  44. Droopy Drawers
  45. Halfway There
  46. Up to Tricks
  47. Four and Seven
  48. Four Dozen
  49. PC
  50. Half a Century / Blind Fifty / It’s a Bullseye
  51. Tweak of the Thumb
  52. Danny La Rue / Deck of Cards / Chicken Vindaloo
  53. Stuck in the Tree / Here comes Herbie
  54. Clean the Floor / Man at the Door
  55. Snakes Alive / All the Fives
  56. Was She Worth It? / Shotts Bus
  57. Heinz Varieties
  58. Make Them Wait
  59. Brighton Line
  60. Five Dozen / Grandma’s Getting Frisky
  61. Bakers Bun
  62. Turn the Screw / Tickety-Boo
  63. Tickle Me
  64. Red Raw / Almost Retired
  65. Old Age Pension / Retirement Age
  66. Clickety Click
  67. Made in Heaven / Stairway to Heaven
  68. Saving Grace / Pick a Mate
  69. Either Way Up / Meal for Two
  70. Three Score and Ten
  71. Bang on the Drum
  72. Six Dozen
  73. Queen Bee / Under the Tree
  74. Candy Store / Hit the Floor
  75. Strive and Strive
  76. Trombones
  77. Sunset Strip / Two Little Crutches
  78. Heaven’s Gate / 39 More Steps
  79. One More Time
  80. Eight and Blank
  81. Stop and Run
  82. Straight On Through
  83. Time for Tea
  84. Seven Dozen / Give me More
  85. Staying Alive
  86. Between the Sticks
  87. Torquay in Devon
  88. Two Fat Ladies
  89. Nearly There / Almost There
  90. Top of the Shop

What Bingo call is your favourite?

