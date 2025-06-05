UK Weather Forecast – 5 June 2025: Rain, Chilly Air, and a Glimpse of Summer Ahead

As Britons step out on Thursday, 5 June 2025, they are greeted by a brisk chill and intermittent rainfall, a stark contrast to the warm spell that swept across parts of the UK in recent weeks. The nation is facing a transitional weather day, with light rain dominating the morning and some sunshine forecast to break through the clouds later.

Today’s Conditions: Wet Start, Mild Finish

Across most of the UK, early showers are making for a damp start to the day. Morning temperatures are lingering around 10°C (51°F), with highs expected to reach up to 15°C (59°F) by the afternoon in southern and central areas. The Met Office predicts that while the rain may ease, skies will remain overcast in many regions, with occasional bright spells emerging in the afternoon.

Northern regions, particularly Scotland, are experiencing more dramatic swings. The Cairngorms have even seen a late-season dusting of snow – an unexpected turn following a short-lived mini-heatwave in late May. Temperatures in the Highlands dipped close to freezing overnight, reminding residents that June can still carry a wintery bite at altitude.

Scotland: From Snow to Sunshine?

The snow in Scotland has made headlines, surprising residents and visitors who just days ago enjoyed sunshine and highs approaching 20°C. However, forecasters say the snowy interlude won’t last. Warmer conditions are expected to return steadily over the next week. By mid-June, temperatures in cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh could rise to 21°C, marking a return to more seasonable warmth.

Summer Outlook: Hotter Days on the Horizon

Despite today’s gloom, there is growing confidence among meteorologists that the UK could be heading for an unusually hot summer. The Met Office recently released a seasonal outlook suggesting that Britain is twice as likely to experience a hotter-than-average summer in 2025. This includes an elevated risk of prolonged heatwaves, particularly from July onwards.

Climate scientists attribute this trend to broader global patterns, including El Niño conditions and ongoing shifts in jet stream positioning. It also ties into a wider trend of increasingly volatile weather across the UK – from spring heatwaves and heavy downpours to snow in June.

Advice for Today: Layer Up and Pack an Umbrella

For today, residents are advised to dress in layers and carry waterproofs, especially in western and northern areas where showers could persist into the evening. Winds will remain light, but the combination of damp conditions and lower temperatures may make it feel cooler than the mercury suggests.

Regional Breakdown:

London & South East : Light morning showers giving way to partial sun. Highs around 15°C.

Midlands : Overcast with periods of light rain. Brief bright spells possible in the afternoon.

North West & Yorkshire : Cooler, cloudier, and wetter, especially around the Pennines.

Scotland : Mixed weather with snow in higher elevations and a chilly feel throughout the day.

Wales: Patchy rain early on, with clearer skies possible by late afternoon.

As Britain endures this see-saw start to June, the promise of better weather just around the corner offers some relief. With the summer holidays approaching and heatwaves in the forecast, all eyes will remain on how the British summer unfolds.

For daily weather updates and in-depth regional forecasts, stay tuned to the Met Office and trusted local meteorological services.